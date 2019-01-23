Drew Barrymore Shows Off 25 Lb. Weight Loss In Dress With Thigh-High Slit

Drew Barrymore has never looked better! The actress showed off her incredible 25-pound weight loss in a floral dress with a sultry thigh-high slit during an appearance on ‘The Late Show With Stephen Colbert’ on January 22! See her glowing on the show!

Drew Barrymore, 43, was glowing during an appearance on The Late Show With Stephen Colbert in New York City on January 22! The actress showed off her smaller figure in a dark dress with white floral patterns, which featured a sultry thigh-high slit. Barrymore previously admitted in December that she had lost 25 pounds in just three months after taking on the weight loss journey “fighting like a lion.” She took to her Instagram page last month to reveal a side-by-side photo of the incredible before and after results.

“WELLNESS,” she proudly wrote in the caption of her photo in which she tagged her trainer Marnie Alton. “When I look at Instagram, I am made to think I should be at my best self. But most days, I lack consistency due to real life. Solution: with the right people (@marniealton) we can make our goals a reality…” She went on to compare the before and after results, admitting, “You can tell my face is so much thinner!” in the after photo. Barrymore — who shares daughters Frankie, 4, and Olive, 6, with ex Will Kopelman — credited hard work, diet and exercise for her successful slim-down.

And, she wasn’t lying when she said she put in a lot of hard work to lose the weight. “It wasn’t a easy by any means,” a source close to Barrymore previously told HollywoodLife EXCLUSIVELY. There were sacrifices she had to make if she wanted to drop the weight. “Drew cut out all processed foods and ate really clean — lots of fresh veggies and salads. She snacked on nuts if she was feeling hungry between meals. Drew also cut out carbs from her diet and upped her intake of protein with lots of lean chicken and fish, as well as the occasional steak.” And, when it came to her workouts, the insider said that Alton kept her on a “cardio heavy” exercise plan, which included “a lot of circuit training, as well as kick boxing and pilates.”

Drew Barrymore at ‘The Late Show With Stephen Colbert’ in New York City on January 22, 2019. (Photo credit: Backgrid/CBS)

Barrymore made an appearance on the late night show to promote her new talent competition show The World’s Best — an alternative talent competition, where contestants will compete in multiple fields in front of judges, Barrymore, RuPaul Charles, 58, and Faith Hill, 51. The series, which will be hosted by James Corden, 40, will premiere on CBS after Super Bowl 53 on February 3.