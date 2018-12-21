Drew Barrymore Stuns In Before & After Pics Showcasing 25 Lb. Weight Loss Over 3 Months

Drew Barrymore has been working out and dieting to get rid of a stubborn 25 pounds she wanted to lose. Now the mother of two is showing off the incredible results in before and after pics.

Drew Barrymore scaled back her acting work to be more present for her two young daughters, six-year-old Olive and four-year-old Frankie. But in the process she focused on her children and less about her own health and wellness. Now the 43-year-old is showing off how through dedication to working out and dieting — which she took on “fighting like a lion” — she’s lost 25 pounds in three months. The beloved star took to her Instagram page on Dec. 21 and showed off the before and after results.

“WELLNESS,” she began her post’s caption while tagging her trainer Marnie Alton. “When I look at Instagram, I am made to think I should be at my best self. But most days, I lack consistency due to real life. Solution: with the right people (@marniealton) we can make our goals a reality…” Then she referenced the pics she was sharing, with one showing her in a tight t-shirt but the 25 extra pounds clearly around her mid-section and thighs. “Here is me in a before pose and then 25 pounds later in the same place,” she continued, showing her in black leggings, a white t-shirt and looking healthier and happier while hugging Marnie.

“You can tell my face is so much thinner! This takes me so much work. Diet and exercise and fighting like a lion for it!” Drew explained. You could definitely see her working for it in a photo where she’s doing crunches and even has wrist weights on to help tone her arms while working her abs and midsection.

“Damn you genetics! And yet thank you for all the good stuff,” she continued then referenced her legendary acting family including her grandfather, dad, aunt and uncle. “I love where I come from (JOHN ETHEL LIONEL) and whatever package it comes in. I just know that I have the control to be what I want. Even if it is hard AF!”

“At least I know there are experts I can turn to for help. I mean look at what Marnie helped me do in three months! When I have time off in 2019…I’m comin for ya! PS may I just say I want to be these ladies on the front page. You are my spirit animals and my goal posts!,” she concluded, referring to two women with cut abs moving a medicine ball between each other.

Drew has had big weight losses in the past, dropping 20 pounds in 2016 and revealed at the time “I was 144 and now I’m 124. I did it on the filming of a Netflix show [Santa Clarita Diet]. I feel really great.” Though she did add “I’ve been very disciplined and all I did was cry and dream about pizza. I still am dreaming and crying about pizza.”