Anne Hathaway’s Husband ‘So Proud’ Of Her Decision To Stop Drinking While Raising Their Son

Anne Hathaway announced she’s remaining sober while raising her son, and we have EXCLUSIVE details on how her husband is showing his support for her decision!

Anne Hathaway, 36, announced she was staying sober “for 18 years” during her appearance on The Ellen DeGeneres Show on Jan. 21 after welcoming her now 2-year-old son, Jonathan Rosebanks Shulman. The new mom explained to host Ellen DeGeneres that her son is “getting to an age where he really does need me all the time in the morning,” and recounted an unpleasant memory where she dropped her son off at school and explained, I wasn’t driving, but I was hungover and that was enough for me. I didn’t love that one.” Now that the Academy Award-winning actress revealed she has stopped drinking since October, a source close to the star and her husband, Adam Shulman, EXCLUSIVELY told HollywoodLife how “proud” the actor and producer is of his wife.

“Adam is so proud of Anne and completely supports her decision to stay sober while they continue to raise their son, Jonathan,” the insider said. “It wasn’t the fact that Anne had struggled with drinking, but she wanted to be completely focused on her son, who especially as a toddler, required a certain level of attention and care. Adam sees how happy the decision has made Anne, and seeing a whole new side of her as a mother makes him fall even more in love with her every day.” Anne and Adam started dating in 2008 and the couple became engaged in November 2011. They were married in September 2012 and welcomed Jonathan in March 2016.

We spoke with another pal who added, “Anne goes full force on everything she wants to achieve. From acting to motherhood it is something that it is important for her to get right.” The Ocean’s 8 star is not only an Oscar winner and nominee, but also has a Golden Globe, and an Emmy award on her laundry list of accolades. “The fact that she is stopping drinking feels like the right thing to do and she is actually surprised lots of people are really grabbing a hold of her words and feelings on the subject. She wants the best for her son and the best for her son is her at her best and being engaged fully 100 percent. She has had full support from Adam and that makes things so much easier. Being sober will be an after thought because all the memories it will bring her being a mother.”

It’s no wonder that Anne made such a big decision, seeing as how she recently explained the “deep connection” she feels with Jonathan, according to an interview with the Las Vegas Review-Journal published on Jan. 19. “I feel such a deep physical connection with my son,” the mother-of-one gushed. “When he’s sick, I wake up in the middle of the night asking, ‘Why does my throat hurt?’ If I have a headache, he will rub his little head. We are connected in ways that no one could ever explore in a lab. It’s just part of the magic of life.”