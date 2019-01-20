Playboi Carti & Iggy Azalea finally put to rest all break-up rumors by engaging in some PDA event! Watch Playboi sweetly kiss the back of Iggy’s neck!

This couple is still going strong! While Playboi Carti and Iggy Azalea have been at the center of some split rumors recently, they recently proved that all that talk was unfounded. In a video shared by The Shade Room, Playboi and Iggy not only snuggle up next to one another, Playboi plants a kiss on the back of Iggy’s neck. Watch the sweet moment go down below!

We reported earlier how Playboi and Iggy were still very much together despite rumors that they had split. “Iggy and Playboi are still together and things are good, they did not break up,” a source close to Iggy told HollywoodLife EXCLUSIVELY. “They have been joined at the hip for months and they have enjoyed every moment. Late last year, Iggy officially moved to Atlanta so she’s busy moving in to her new place there and she’s also started working on her new album so she has a lot on her plate going into 2019. But Playboi Carti is still very much her man.”

And when it came to the aftermath following the backlash Iggy received after a backup dancer had a seizure during the middle of a performance, Playboi was unequivocally there for her. “Playboi Carti is completely standing by Iggy and doing everything he can to show how much he supports her,” a source close to Playboi told HollywoodLife EXCLUSIVELY. “It breaks his heart to see how upset Iggy is right now and he understands exactly how horrible she feels about the whole situation with her dancer. Playboi knows Iggy would never do anything to put her team in harms way and that she handled the situation as best as she knew how at the time. Iggy has fallen more in love with Playboi knowing that she can lean on him no matter what and this situation has only brought them closer.”

We'll keep you posted with all of the latest Iggy and Playboi news.