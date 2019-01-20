Ariel Winter’s 11 Sexiest Plunging Looks: Red Carpet Dresses & More

Ariel Winter is not afraid to keep it sexy with her style, and that often includes super hot plunging looks. Check out her sexiest low-cut ensembles here!

If you got it, why not flaunt it, right?! Ariel Winter, 20, has never been afraid to show some skin, and we absolutely love her confidence when it comes to red carpet and street style. We know Ariel is a big fan of minidresses and daisy dukes that show off her incredible legs, but the actress also wears plunging outfits quite often, too! At a pre-Emmy Modern Family bash in 2017, Ariel looked beyond amazing in a skintight black dress, which featured a low-cut neckline, putting major cleavage on display. Gorgeous!

At yet another pre-Emmy party one year, Ariel rocked a blazer style dress, with a neckline that nearly reached her belly button! She added a sheer bralette underneath the ensemble to keep from showing too much skin, but she definitely took the plunge in this look. It’s not only dresses, either — Ariel attended the Teen Vogue Young Hollywood event one year in a pair of high-waisted pants, which she paired with a floral tanktop, complete with plunging neckline. The outfit was just the right mix of casual, stylish and sexy for the fun event!

We’ve rounded up some of Ariel’s sexiest plunging looks of all-time in the gallery above! Whether it be a red carpet gown at an event like the SAG Awards, or a mini dress on a less formal red carpet, she sure knows how to work this look like a PRO! Click through the photos to check ’em all out and get some epic style inspiration for YOUR next look!