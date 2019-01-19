Emily Ratajkowski was at it again! The beautiful model strut her stuff in a white dress and almost exposed herself – see pic inside!

She can make practically anything look glamorous! Swimsuit designer, Gone Girl actress, and Instagram model Emily Ratajkowski, 27, posted a picture of herself on her Insta where she almost suffered a wardrobe malfunction!

The brunette beauty descended stairs in a white flowing, long-sleeve mini-dress. She unbuttoned several buttons at the top, letting her chest peek through. Emrata paid no mind to her almost accidental nip-slip – she was focused on not falling down the stairs!

She had her hair secured back, with some loose strands of hair framing her face. Emrata wore dangling geometric gold earrings and beige heels, and held a black purse in her right hand. In the second slide-through image, she posted a close-up as well, showing off her highlighted face and brown-purple eyeshadow.

Emrata had posted a picture a couple of days earlier of her in another white outfit – a casual, “Rain day lazy girl” picture, as she captioned it! We love the casual white outfit trend she’s been rocking lately!

And anyway, even if the star had experienced a wardrobe malfunction, she probably would’ve made it chic and stylish! We mean, we are talking about the woman who became a worldwide phenomenon from 41-year-old Robin Thicke’s “Blurred Lines” music video! People love her confidence, and that won’t stop anytime soon!