‘YG Treasure Box’: First 4 Members Of New K-Pop Group Confirmed: 13-Year-Old So Junghwan & More

The first four members of Korean record label YG’s new boy band were just announced on their talent show, ‘YG Treasure Box’! Find out more about So Junghwan and the other lucky guys who made the cut.

How exciting is this? Just one day ago, we found out that Big Hit Entertainment added Taehyun to their new k-pop quartet, TXT. And now, another boy band is forming underneath YG entertainment! The South Korean record label announced on January 18 the first four “trainees” on their music competition show, YG Treasure Box, who will form their sure-to-be supergroup: Haruto (rap), Bang Yedam (vocal), So Junghwan (dance), and Kim Junkyu. How exciting is that?? The label said they’ll reveal the winners who scored the three remaining spots in the group will be revealed via live broadcasts at 11:00am KST on January 21, January 23, and January 25.

Below, you can watch a video showing the incredible, emotional moment in which So Junghwan discovered that he made it into the band! Warning: you may need some tissues. The top 11 trainees to enter the finals, including the four winners, are: Kim Doyoung, Mashiho, Park Jeongwoo, Park Jihoon, Lee Byounggon, Choi Hyunsuk,and Ha Yoonbin. Eliminated contestants Kim Seunghun and Yoon Jaehyuk were also brought back for the finale!

These kids are YOUNG, by the way. Junghwan is only 13 years old!! Junkyu is 18, Haruto is 19, and Yedam is just 16. How impressive is that? YG Treasure Box fans are naturally freaking out (with joy) about the show’s results. “These 4 boys are going to debut! Congratulations Haruto, Yedam, Junkyu and Junghwan! All of you guys deserved it! We’re here for you, Keep shining! We love youuu! Fighting!✨💕

#YG_TREASURE_BOX_FINAL,” tweeted one fan, sweetly.

Now, we wait until the final three trainees are picked from this highly talented bunch. Don’t worry; HollywoodLife will keep you updated when the exciting news breaks!