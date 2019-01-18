Catherine Zeta-Jones, 49, Shares Rare Photo Of Look-Alike Daughter, 15: See Her Modeling Skills

Has the ‘mamarrazi’ discovered the next big model? Catherine Zeta-Jones shared a pic of her teenage daughter, Carys Zeta Douglas, posing like she’s already the biggest supermodel in the world.

“Carys with a car,” Catherine Zeta-Jones, 49, captioned the Jan. 17 Instagram Post featuring her 15-year-old daughter, Carys Zeta Douglas. The daughter of Catherine and Michael Douglas, 74, leaned against a wine-red vintage Volkswagen Beetle. Though the pose was rather casual, the setting, the lighting and just how Carys looked made it seem like a snap from a high-fashion photo-shoot. “Mamarrazi is what my kids call me with my camera,” Catherine said to her 2 million followers. Gasp! So long, “momager.” Hello, ‘mamarrazi!”

Carys is no slouch on the social media game, as the teen has (as of this post) 66.8k followers. Not bad for an account that only has 96 posts to it. Though she’s still too young to drive, Carys seems like she’s about to hit the fast lane towards a modeling career. She’s already turned some heads following a pair of New York Fashion Week appearances – first at Michael Kors, then at Dolce & Gabbana. Both times, Carys was accompanied by her famous mother.

“Fashion has been so important in my life, because my mom is like a fashion icon to me,” Carys told Town & Country in 2018. “I’m always looking through her closet.” Asked if there’s something she covets above all, she laughs. “She has this one thing, and it’s absolutely crazy. It’s this pink kimonoey coat, but it has this fur and these fringes. It’s just so cool.”

Despite being a mini-me of the Traffic star, Catherine says Carys is her own woman. “She has her own individual style,” Catherine told Town & Country. “She’s modern but age-appropriate. I’ve never had to turn to Carys and say, ‘I think that’s a little inappropriate.’ Once she said, ‘Mom, I really like this romper.’ I went, ‘Mmm, but don’t you think it’s cut a little too long? Shouldn’t it be shorter?’ She went, ‘Mom, you’re the only mother in the world that would tell a 15-year-old girl that the romper should be shorter.’”

Fashion isn’t Carys’s only interests. She’s following in the family business (she’s a third generation actor, as Kirk Douglas, 102, is her paternal grandfather.) She’s been in school productions of Tommy and Spring Awakening. She also plays the piano. Carys says she “dreams of an Ivy League education” and ponders about being a doctor.

“I think what bothers me the most is that people think I don’t work hard for it, that I don’t need to work hard for it. That anything I do gets handed to me. When, honestly, I feel like it’s the opposite. I feel I need to constantly prove myself to people—that I am not just my parents’ daughter,” she added.