Stop whatever you’re doing and watch this now! 5 Seconds of Summer just debuted their music video for their emotionally powerful song “Lie to Me,” and we’re not crying, YOU’RE crying. OK, maybe we’re both crying. In the music video, lead singer Luke Hemmings sings inside and on top of a worn racecar that has its own dents. Eventually, the car he’s in gets hit by two other cars, and finally, bursts into flames. If this is not a metaphor for every breakup we’ve ever gone through, we don’t know what is. Watch the whole music video below!

Needless to say, the 5SOS fans were here for this music video. @IfwallscouldMGC wrote, “Luke looks as if he’s about to burst into tears :( we love you Luke ❤️ you’re so so so strong.” @Egypthood replied, “I LOVED EVERYTHING THANK YOU ASHTON THANK YOU LUKE THANK YOU CALUM THANK YOU MICHAEL #LieToMeMusicVideo.” @MadeOfMoments2 echoed these sentiments, writing, “I love it so much!! You can tell there’s so much meaning behind it!”

While the song hits you right in the feels, there has been some recent 5 Seconds of Summer news that will cheer you up! It was just on Jan. 16 that it was revealed that 5SOS guitarist Michael Clifford was engaged to his girlfriend Crystal Leigh. Popping the question in Bali, Michael later wrote on Instagram, “I was lucky enough to ask the love of my life to marry me in the place it all began for us,” he wrote on Jan. 16. “In the last 3 years she has helped evolve and shape who I am in ways I could never have imagined. I couldn’t ask for anyone better to spend the rest of my life with. I love loving you, Crystal. ❤️.”

