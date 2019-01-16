‘The Challenge’ Season 33: New Cast & Title Revealed — Bananas, Cara Maria & More

The cast for season 33 of ‘The Challenge’ has finally been confirmed, and lots of fan-favorites are back. Plus, with a brand new format, there’s a WHOLE lot of new faces, too!

The Challenge is back with a brand new season in 2019, and we’re finally moving on from the Dirty XXX, Vendettas and Final Reckoning trilogy! Season 33 will be called The Challenge: War of the Worlds, and it will feature vets we all know and love, as well as a whole new class of rookies that are hoping to make their mark on the game. This season will be similar to the old Fresh Meat format, where veteran players are teamed up with newbies — except this time, the newbies are all familiar faces from other reality television shows!

Going into season 33, there’s already a lot of anticipation….especially after what went down between some cast members after filming ended. Cara Maria Sorbello and Paulie Calafiore are both on War of the Worlds, and they were happily in loved while they filmed the show in the fall of 2018. However, once they returned home, their relationship imploded when his ex, Danielle Maltby, came forward to reveal she’d been secretly seeing him the entire time he was with Cara. What will it be like watching Paulie and Cara’s love story play out when we know what happens in the end?!

Check out the full The Challenge: War of the Worlds cast here:

VETERANS

Amanda Garcia

Ashley Mitchell

Cara Maria Sorbello

CT Tamburello

Da’Vonne Rogers

Hunter Barfield

Jenna Compono

Johnny “Bananas” Devenanzio

Kam Williams

Kyle Christie

Leroy Garrett

Nany Gonzalez

Natalie Negrotti

Paulie Calafiore

Wes Bergmann

Zach Nichols

ROOKIES

Alan Valdez (Telemundo personality)

Ashley Cain (Ex on the Beach UK)

Chase McNary (The Bachelorette & Ex on the Beach)

Dee Nguyen (Geordie Shore)

Georgia Harrison (The Only Way Is Essex & Love Island UK)

Gus Smyrnios (Floribama Shore)

Joao Paulo Andrade (Ex on the Beach Brazil)

Julia Nolan (Big Brother)

Josh Martinez (Big Brother)

Liz Nolan (Big Brother)

Mattie Lynn Breaux (Party Down South)

Morgan Willett (Big Brother & Ex on the Beach)

Natalie Duran (American Ninja Warrior)

Shaleen Sutherland (The Bachelor Canada)

Stephen Bear (Ex on the Beach UK & Celebrity Big Brother UK)

Theo Campbell (Love Island UK)

Turabi Camkiran (Survivor Turkey)

Zahida Allen (Ex on the Beach UK & Geordie Shore

A The Challenge: War of the Worlds special will air on Wed. Jan. 30 at 9:00 p.m. to introduce fans to the new cast members and give viewers an exclusive first look at what’s to come. The season officially premieres on Feb. 6 at 9:00 p.m. on MTV.