Safaree Samuels Mocks His Now-Fiancee, Erica Mena’s, Singing On ‘LHH’ & Fans Are Trolling Him

Now, that was a move that’ll get you stuck in the dog house! During a brand new episode of ‘L&HHNY’, Safaree Samuels totally mocks his now-fiancee, Erica Mena, after she can’t seem to hit a single note in the recording studio! See how fans are trolling him online!

Reality television is truly a work of art. In a clip from a new episode of Love & Hip Hop New York, which aired on January 14, Safaree Samuels, 37, is seen mocking his now-fiancée, Erica Mena, 31! When the model can’t seem to nail down a track in the studio the way producers want, Safaree later mocks her by pretending to sing the song with cracks in his voice. — He does this as Rich Dollaz and DJ Self discuss taking the record away if it doesn’t sound good. After Safaree pokes fun at his now-future wife, the guys share a laugh as Dollaz playfully calls him a “piece of sh-t.”

The funny thing about reality television is that these kind of moments are always put away in the archives, just incase. And, this one has come back to bite Safaree in the a–. Now that he’s engaged to Erica, (in the clip, he was not) fans are dragging him on social media! “Dissing yo wife!”, one fan tweeted in response to the clip. And, although they’re not married just yet, another fan predicted, “Erica is about to divorce him for this!” One bold fan even called out the now-engaged couple for only getting together for the show! “And now they want us to believe that they are “in love” and about to get married. Anything for a story line,” the fan tweeted.

Then there were the fans that found Safaree’s antics quite funny, seeing as he is a jokester on the hit Vh1 show. “He savage for that,” one person tweeted with a laughing emoji. “It’s all good. This is probably before they started dating,” another fan said in Safaree’s defense. “They can get married. She don’t have to sing!”, another suggested.

Dang Safaree! How are you going to do Erica like that? #LHHNY pic.twitter.com/5TTOybv4DF — Love & Hip Hop (@loveandhiphop) January 15, 2019

Erica mena looking at safaree right now hating on her singing skills #LHHNY pic.twitter.com/1BqMD8FVIH — Desyne or Design (@infamous_519) January 15, 2019

Safaree proposed to Erica on Christmas Eve, after the pair were spotted getting cozy on multiple occasions, including their cozy courtside date at a Brooklyn Nets game. Erica broke down in (happy) tears when she walked right into a surprise proposal — a candle-lit aisle lined with rose petals, which led up to her now-fiance. The “Paradise” rapper popped the question with a 14-carat ring reportedly worth $175,000, per TMZ. To set the mood for his big moment, Safaree had R&B band, 112 on hand to sing “Cupid” and “Crazy For You.” Safaree capped off the surprise proposal with a firework display. Season 9 of Love & Hip Hop New York airs every Monday at 8/7c only on VH1.