Hailey Bieber Dyes Hair Pink Again — Get Exact Tips From Her Colorist To Get The Look

Pretty in pink! Hailey Bieber has dyed her hair pink (again!) and we have the exact details on how her colorist came up with the look.

Hailey Bieber, 22, was spotted with her new pink strands on Jan. 13 in Los Angeles. She wore a gray Isabel Marant coat, white Brock Collection pants, and Converse sneakers. The neutral, monochromatic look really made her new hair pop! She started 2018 with pink hair as well — maybe it’s a tradition for her! She got her dye job at Nine Zero One salon by stylist Florido Basallo.



“Step 1: Highlight the hair with Joico Blonde Life Lightener with 20volume developer.

Step 2: I applied Joico Color Intensity in Blush + Rose Gold with a little Clear for the perfect Dusty Rose color (applied roots to ends).

Step 3: Process for 30 minutes.” Here’s what he did for Hailey ’s pink hair. : Highlight the hair withwith 20volume developer.I appliedwith a little Clear for the perfect Dusty Rose color (applied roots to ends).Process for 30 minutes.”