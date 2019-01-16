Hailey Bieber Dyes Hair Pink Again — Get Exact Tips From Her Colorist To Get The Look

Hailey Bieber, 22, was spotted with her new pink strands on Jan. 13 in Los Angeles. She wore a gray Isabel Marant coat, white Brock Collection pants, and Converse sneakers. The neutral, monochromatic look really made her new hair pop! She started 2018 with pink hair as well — maybe it’s a tradition for her! She got her dye job at Nine Zero One salon by stylist Florido Basallo.

“Step 4: Rinse, Shampoo with Joico K- Pak Color Therapy, and seal the hair with K-Pak Luster Lock Treatment. Blow dry and style! Voila! A dusty rose.”

So easy and fast! Hailey matched her pink hair to her all pink outfit while running an errand to a medical building with her new hubby Justin Bieber on Jan. 15. We hope everything is ok! Or maybe there is some very good news, like a baby on the way? A report made public on Jan. 15 claims Hailey and Justin will be having their wedding celebration on Feb. 28, surrounded by family and friends. They legally got hitched in a NYC courthouse back in September 2018. We wish them all the best and we wonder if Hailey will keep her pink hair for the wedding?