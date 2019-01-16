Makeover
Hailey Bieber Dyes Hair Pink Again — Get Exact Tips From Her Colorist To Get The Look
Pretty in pink! Hailey Bieber has dyed her hair pink (again!) and we have the exact details on how her colorist came up with the look.
Hailey Bieber, 22, was spotted with her new pink strands on Jan. 13 in Los Angeles. She wore a gray Isabel Marant coat, white Brock Collection pants, and Converse sneakers. The neutral, monochromatic look really made her new hair pop! She started 2018 with pink hair as well — maybe it’s a tradition for her! She got her dye job at Nine Zero One salon by stylist Florido Basallo.
Here’s what he did for Hailey’s pink hair.
“Step 1: Highlight the hair with Joico Blonde Life Lightener with 20volume developer.
Step 2: I applied Joico Color Intensity in Blush + Rose Gold with a little Clear for the perfect Dusty Rose color (applied roots to ends).
Step 3: Process for 30 minutes.”
“Step 4: Rinse, Shampoo with Joico K- Pak Color Therapy, and seal the hair with K-Pak Luster Lock Treatment. Blow dry and style! Voila! A dusty rose.”
So easy and fast! Hailey matched her pink hair to her all pink outfit while running an errand to a medical building with her new hubby Justin Bieber on Jan. 15. We hope everything is ok! Or maybe there is some very good news, like a baby on the way? A report made public on Jan. 15 claims Hailey and Justin will be having their wedding celebration on Feb. 28, surrounded by family and friends. They legally got hitched in a NYC courthouse back in September 2018. We wish them all the best and we wonder if Hailey will keep her pink hair for the wedding?