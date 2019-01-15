Justin Bieber & Hailey Baldwin Are Twinning In Pink After It’s Reported They’ll Have A February Wedding

Pretty in pink! Justin Bieber and wife Hailey Baldwin wore the matching pastel color in LA, as it’s been reported that they will finally hold their official wedding celebration next month.

What’s cuter than when a couple twins out with their clothing?Justin Bieber, 24, and Hailey Baldwin, 22, made sure to coordinate their outfits while heading out in LA on Jan. 15. The adorable couple was photographed wearing matching pink clothing, with Hailey literally in pink from head to toe. She has dyed her hair the pastel color and wore matching pink Cotton Citizen Milan tight jogger pants and Milan sweatshirt that showed off her toned legs and tiny waistline. Justin did his part by wearing the exact same shade of the color with his oversized hoodie and black track pants that had the word “Billy” down the side in bold letters.

The pair’s matchy-matchy day out comes as it’s been reported that they’ve sent out “Save the Date” cards to family and friends for a Feb. 28 formal wedding. Justin and Hailey officially became husband and wife on Sept. 13, 2018 when they went to a New York courthouse to get a marriage license and instead had a judge perform the nuptials on the spot. No doubt Hailey wants the wedding of her dreams with a gorgeous dress and all the things brides wish for and it appears she’s finally going to get it.

Page Six reports that the date as been set though no location was detailed on the cards. It sounds like it’s going to be a total blowout affair, complete with dancers performing routines for the guests. The site claims “the wedding party is already being styled and the dancers for the celebration are already in rehearsals. Tay James, Bieber’s personal DJ, will be providing tunes for the affair.”

With their love of the color pink, maybe that’s the color that Hailey has picked out for her bridesmaids’ dresses? Or could it be the color for the floral arrangements? Either way we’re sure this will be one gorgeous wedding as the couple got engaged six months ago so they’re had plenty of time to plan the formal affair. Now we can’t wait to see who made the invite list!