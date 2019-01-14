Meghan Markle Cradles Her Growing Bump In Skintight Purple Dress — Gorgeous Pics

Meghan Markle makes pregnancy look perfect! The mom-to-be stepped out in her boldest maternity look yet. See the purple slit dress and bright red coat here!

Meghan Markle, 37, may be a royal, but she isn’t playing it safe with her maternity looks! In fact, the mom-to-be was bold as could be on Jan. 14 when she visited Birkenhead in a bright coat with matching heels — and an even brighter dress. Meghan’s gown, which hugged her pregnancy curves and featured a slit up one leg, was a gorgeous shade of purple. And with a red trench coat that matched her pumps, the royal had all eyes on her! She paired the attention-grabbing ensemble with a nude purse, her hair pulled back away from her face.

And as if she didn’t look adorable enough in her chic, colorful maternity look, Meghan was cradling her baby bump in front of the cameras. Whether she was exiting the car or holding Prince Harry‘s hand, she kept one hand on her budding belly. So sweet! She has a history of protectively cradling her stomach since her pregnancy was announced, and even once appeared to feel her little one kick while she was onstage at the British Fashion Awards. It’s a wonder she kept her baby news a secret from the public for so long!

Meghan’s due in the spring, which means her pregnancy will be winding down with winter. We can’t wait to see what other maternity looks she has in store until she and her husband, 34, welcome their first child!

So far, she’s been stunning nonstop a la Kate Middleton, 37. These two sure know how to dress a baby bump! And it seems like the mom-to-be has possibly been hinting at the sex of her baby with her outfit choices.

While she hasn’t worn much pink over the course of her pregnancy, Meghan has been all about blue! Could this mean she’ll be giving birth to a baby boy next season? Only time will tell!