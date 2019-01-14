‘AGT: The Champions’ Recap: Courtney Hadwin Returns — But Did She Make It To The Finals?

‘AGT: The Champions’ returned with 10 new performances. Fan faves like Courtney Hadwin, Darci Lynne Farmer, and more returned. Who made it to the finals? Find out now!

AGT: The Champions is back for a second round of performances! This week, Heidi Klum has the Golden Buzzer. The first act up is season 12 champion and ventriloquist Darci Lynne Farmer. She’s joined by her puppet, Oscar. She’s still as delightful as ever. Her voice is actually amazing. She even has Simon Cowell bopping to her performance of “Proud Mary!” Howie Mandel calls Darci a “seasoned professional.” Simon says he was “literally blown away” by Darci Lynne’s “incredible singing voice.” He even goes so far as to say this: “I think you deserve to be the world champion.”

Dog act Ashleigh and Sully are up next. Ashleigh actually won Britain’s Got Talent in 2012 with her other dog, Pudsey. Pudsey sadly died of cancer after winning Britain’s Got Talent. Sully is now Ashleigh’s partner. They perform an adorable routine inside a wrestling ring. Sully has so many tricks! Mel B gushes that Ashleigh and Sully’s performance made her “smile so big.”

Light Balance is back for a second chance after coming in third place during America’s Got Talent season 12. They know they have fierce competition with Darci Lynne in the mix. They give it their all with an epic light-up performance that’s filled with a medley of hit songs. The group’s dance moves are on point, and their visuals are incredible. Simon says the performance was “sensational.” He also adds that if they had showed this performance two years ago, then things could have ended differently!

Spain’s Got Talent winner Cristina Ramos graces the stage for a truly unforgettable performance. This is Cristina’s first time in the United States, and she makes it a memorable one. She begins her performance with an operatic version of “Bohemian Rhapsody.” About halfway through, she transitions into a fun and powerful rock n’ roll version. “That was brilliant!” Mel B says! Simon raves that Cristina’s voice is “off the charts!”

Comedian Taylor Williamson hits the stage with an OK standup routine. Holland’s Got Talent season 5 winner and jump rope act DDF Crew also perform. Howie is not a fan and says he’s “seen better.” Mel B gives them a better critique, as well as Heidi. Juggler extraordinaire Viktor Kee puts on quite the spectacle for the audience and the judges, who rave over this performance.

Season 13 finalist Courtney Hadwin is back, and she’s not messing around. She performs her first original song for the judges and totally rocks out. Her voice is amazing, as usual, and those iconic dance move return as well. She has a million times more stage presence now than she did during season 13. The judges can’t say enough good things about Courtney’s performance.

Knife-throwing duo Deadly Games takes the stage in one of the later performances of the night. The duo has been through their fair share of accidents in the past, and they’re putting it all on the line now. Alfredo and Anna Silva start out their routine with their usual knife-throwing. Alfredo soon grabs a crossbow and breaks a martini glass that Anna is holding with an arrow! He doesn’t’ stop there. He asks to use Heidi’s phone and shoots the crossbow from behind, using only her camera as guidance. Alfredo completes his act seamlessly, and the crowd erupts. Simon is SHOOK. Heidi is blown away and uses her Golden Buzzer!

Piff the Magic Dragon is the final performance of the night, and he all gives us a good laugh after Deadly Games’s nail-biting performance. The first act to go through to the top 3 is Courtney Hadwin! Cristina Ramos is called next, followed by Darci Lynne Farmer. The finalist joining Deadly Games? CRISTINA RAMOS!