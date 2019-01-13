‘Married At First Sight’s Jamie Otis Will ‘Absolutely Try’ For Another Baby After Suffering Miscarriage

Jamie Otis is doing ‘surprisingly’ well in spite of her miscarriage. A source close to the ‘Married At First Sight’ star told HL EXCLUSIVELY that she’ll ‘absolutely’ try conceiving again.

Jamie Otis tragically suffered another miscarriage — her second in four months and her third overall. Now, a source close to Jamie told HollywoodLife EXCLUSIVELY how the Married At First Sight star is coping with this heartbreaking news. “Jamie Otis is doing better than expected given the fact that she just suffered another miscarriage,” our source told us. “It’s so sad and disappointing, but she’s surprisingly doing fine. It’s really sad, but Jaimie’s kind of getting used to the feeling of miscarrying and the disappointment.”

When it comes down to it, Jamie may not share any baby news with her followers going forward until later in the pregnancy. While she wants to share any good news with her fans, she might withhold from doing so next time. “Friends have urged Jaime to stop posting about her pregnancy so early,” our source went on to say. “Jaime gets really excited and truly loves the social media attention, but now that this has happened again, Jamie is realizing she may not share as much, especially so soon next time around.”

However, this latest miscarriage won’t deter Jamie from trying to again to add to her family. Far from it, Jamie is resolved to have another child. “Jamie will absolutely try again for another baby. She wants it more than anything,” our source added. We’ll keep you posted with all of the latest news about Jamie. In the meantime, check out all of the most recent photos from the eighth season of Married At First Sight in our gallery above.