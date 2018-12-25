‘Married At First Sight’s Jamie Otis & Doug Hehner Expecting Second Child After Miscarrying 3 Months Ago

Congratulations are in order for successful ‘Married At First Sight’ couple Jamie Otis & Doug Hehner, who are expecting their second baby!

Jamie Otis and Doug Hehner are expecting! The Married At First Sight stars announced on their podcast Hot Marriage Cool Parents that Jamie was pregnant with the couple’s second child. “We’re expanding the family. Jamie and Doug are now pregnant and we’re going to be parents of two,” Doug introduced the topic. “Henley’s going to be a big sister. Something we’ve been trying for a while has finally come to fruition and I can’t wait to meet our little baby boy,” he continued. Then, Jamie jumped in, “Yeah, you hope it’s a boy.” Oh BOY!

She continued to describe her second pregnancy, revealing she has been ‘nauseous’ and ‘could barely keep her eyes open.’ She then added that she is hoping for a girl, so their 16-month-old daughter Gracie could have a little sister. However, Doug is really praying for that boy, saying, “The way I’m feeling it’s going to be a boy.” Guess we’ll have to wait and see! The couple also took to IG to share the news, posting a picture of their daughter in a onesie that read “Santa Is Promoting Me To Big Sister.” Adorable!

Jamie and Doug revealed on Instagram back in April that they were ready to start trying for a second baby. In the post, Jamie shared that she wasn’t able to have sex with Doug after giving birth, due to the pain. “This is TMI, but *it* hurt so bad that it wasn’t even physically possible to do *it,*” she wrote in the candid IG post. “But we have finally been able to be intimate!!! …it’s only taken 8 months for *it* to stop hurting. (This is the kinda stuff no one talks about so I had no idea how bad it’d be!!) …But we’re finally working on makin’ Gracie a little sibling to play with.” In September, Jamie announced she was pregnant, but sadly miscarried one day later.

Recall, Jamie and Doug were pregnant in July 2016 before giving birth to Gracie, but they sadly lost the baby in a miscarriage four months into the pregnancy. They named him Jonathan Edward, and with the happy moments the couple shares on Instagram, they also keep their son’s memory alive in heartbreaking posts. “Just by looking at that first pic you’d never know the heart-crushing pain we went through before we had the chance to hold our healthy, happy daughter. We were 17 weeks pregnant when I delivered a sleeping angel — our first born son, Johnathan. After I delivered our sweet little baby boy I promised him I’d never forget him & I’d spend my life honoring his,” Jamie captioned a photo of their daughter, whose full name is Henley Grace.

Jamie and Doug were matched on the reality TV show Married At First Sight in 2014, and have been a true success story from the TLC show!