Salma Hayek Is Our Instagram Queen Of The Week – See Her Stunning Pics & Videos

Salma Hayek stepped up her social media game over the past seven days, which is why we’re naming her our Instagram Queen of the Week! See her sexy pics and videos!

Salma Hayek has been living her best life recently! The 52-year-old actress has been on vacation over the past seven days, which she’s been keeping her fans updated on via social media. Lucky us! All of her FOMO-inducing pics and videos led us to honor her as our Instagram Queen of the Week!

The Grown Ups star kicked off the week with a video of herself riding a tricycle through a jungle-like landscape. Salma looked gorgeous in a breezy white dress as she peddled the bike and waved to the camera.

But the fun didn’t stop there! Two days later, Salma posted a clip of her floating in the ocean. Her cleavage was on full display in a plunging leopard one-piece swimsuit that also featured a cut out on the side of her torso.

Things got a bit sweeter on Jan. 9 when Selma posed in a pink button down and jeans while eating an ice cream cone. “Why be normal? When you can have pineapple chilli and rose water ice-cream,” she captioned the photo.

Salma then took a brief break from the vacation posts to share a video of Tiffany Haddish hilariously thanking her for the Gucci purse she gifted her. But then it was right back to the getaway clips! The actress wrapped up the week with a stunning clip of her taking an outdoor bath while topless. Want to see even more Salma? Of course you do! Get clicking through the gallery above to see even more of her sexiest pics!