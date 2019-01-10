Geoff Hamanishi & GF Kassandra Split After He Admits To Cheating & DMing Other Girls

After nearly eight years together, Geoff Hamanishi and his girlfriend, Kassandra, have ended their relationship, and he took to Instagram to come clean about cheating on her and more. Watch here.

Geoff Hamanishi gained a major following on Instagram by posting gorgeous photos of his girlfriend, Kassandra, for years — but it looks like their picture-perfect relationship wasn’t so perfect after all. Geoff, who goes by the Instagram handle @the93044, and Kassandra split earlier this week after being together for almost eight years, and on Jan. 9, he deleted all the photos from his Instagram page and posted a video to come clean about his shocking indiscretions during their relationship.

I’m not making this video to ask for pity, or ask for forgiveness,” Geoff said, on the verge of tears. “I don’t deserve any of those things. I just want to make this video to come clean and apologize to everybody — everybody that I hurt, everybody that I’ve disappointed. I know a lot of you guys looked up to us and I let you guys down, all of you. I cheated on my girlfriend. I messaged other girls behind her back.” Geoff went on to lament over how “good” Kassandra was to him, and admitted that he “didn’t deserve her.” He concluded with some advice to anyone else who might think about cheating themselves.

“Sorry to everybody. Sorry to my girlfriend. I messed up. I took her for granted,” he admitted. “Lastly, I just want to say, if you’re in my position right now, or you have the chance to be in my position, don’t f***ing do it. It’s not worth it. It’s never worth it. You don’t want to know what it’s like to look her in the eyes and know that when she’s looking back at you, you’re not even the same person she fell in love with.”

Naturally, Kassandra is devastated, and she posted a message of her own on her Instagram story. “My life basically got turned upside down and of course social media was here to capture it all,” she wrote. “I obviously don’t need to go into the details that I’m sure you all may know by now. Just know I was hurt and betrayed by someone I was with for almost 8 years, and it somehow got the social media coverage that it most certainly did not need (and did not make it any easier). Not only were you all fooled, but guess what? I was too. As some of you may know I’m private as f***. I never felt the need to flaunt and show/explain any aspects of my life. So seeing the most private heart-wrenching event of my life go public sucked esp when I didn’t have the #1 person (at the time) by my side. I have just about the best group of close friends and family i could ever ask for reminding me of my worth (ty loved ones). I’m strong enough to know I have no fault in this, nonetheless it still hurts. Thanks for many of your undying support. I’ve always been an independent and self reliant person before this and I know I will continue to be one.”

Kassandra and Geoff met on Tumblr, and their relationship played out for years on his social media accounts. Fans are absolutely livid that he would cheat on her,and he’s certainly getting the wrath on Twitter and Instagram for it. Bad move, dude.