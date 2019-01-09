Angelina Jolie Didn’t Include Brad Pitt In Zahara’s Birthday Party Plans — ‘There’s Still Resentment’

Zahara Jolie-Pitt turned 14 on Jan. 8 and mom Angelina Jolie had big birthday plans for her teenage daughter. She refused to include ex Brad Pitt in the celebration and we’ve got the details why.

Where has the time gone? Zahara Jolie-Pitt just turned 14 on Jan. 8 and while Angelina Jolie made sure it was festive for her eldest daughter, she didn’t include estranged husband Brad Pitt in on the celebration. “There’s still lingering resentment for Angelina when it comes to Brad, which does not make things easy when considering inviting Brad over for something like a birthday party,” a source close to the 43-year-old actress tells HollywoodLife.com EXCLUSIVELY. The couple only communicate through their attorneys as their divorce war is so bitter.

“Other friends and family members are getting together for a small party Angie is planning, but Zahara’s dad will have to celebrate with her at a different time. Things have not been stable enough between Angie and Brad, she still has a lot of animosity and there is arguing happening between them through their lawyers. It will be a while before the divorce is finalized and Angie can become comfortable enough to have him over for family events and birthday parties,” our insider adds. The couple’s divorce and child custody battle has been totally nuclear since their Sept. 2016 split, even though the did finally come to a custody agreement involving their six kids in early Dec. of 2018.

While it’s a bummer that Zahara won’t be able to celebrate her actual birthday with her dad, Angelina plans to more than make up for it. “Angelina is happy to treat Zahara like a princess on her birthday and fill all of her wishes while getting her anything she wants. Angelina does not feel like she is spoiling the kids at all, and especially not Zahara on her birthday,” the source tells us.

The source adds, “Angelina feels lucky that all her children are good, well-behaved normal kids and she tries to keep them as grounded as possible. She doesn’t feel like she is raising a bunch of brats so she feels like it is OK to have fun with Zahara and get her whatever she wants for her birthday. Especially after a rough year like this last, Angelina likes to give the kids special gifts on their birthday and make them feel good. On Zahara’s birthday, Angelina is doing everything she can as a single parent to bring joy to her kids.”