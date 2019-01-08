Zahara Jolie-Pitt Turns 14: See How Much Brad & Angelina’s Oldest Daughter Has Grown

Angelina and Brad welcomed Zahara to the family when she was just six-months-old, and she’s now celebrating her 14th birthday. Where has the time gone?

Angelina Jolie, 43, and Brad Pitt, 55, may have split in 2016, but they share an adorable brood — and one of their little ones is celebrating a big birthday on Jan. 8. Zahara Jolie-Pitt is officially a fourteen-year-old! It’s been a long time since the Ethiopian native was adopted at six months, and she has spent the last year spending quality time with her siblings Maddox, 17, Pax, 15, Shiloh, 12, and twins Knox and Vivienne, 10. Because although their parents spent most of the year in the middle of a custody battle, the brothers and sisters have been spending the tough time together.

From running errands and hiking on Labor Day to going on shopping sprees and grabbing meals, Angie has been taking her kids on one outing after another this year. You know what that means — Zahara has been in front of the cameras! And while we don’t know much about Brad and Angelina’s eldest daughter, one thing is for sure. She’s growing up so fast! In fact, she’s almost as tall as her mom and has a great sense of style if her all-black looks are anything to go by. We’ve seen her rock the color in a casual setting this year — shopping in Los Angeles, anyone? — and formally in a monochrome ensemble on the National Board of Review Awards Gala red carpet.

Most recently, she was spotted at a reunion taping of Survivor: David v. Goliath at CBS Television City with her family members. We can’t wait to continue to watch the 14-year-old as she grows up over the years!

But for now, take a look at the gallery above for a journey through Zahara’s best pics. She’s got such a great smile!