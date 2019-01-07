Kelly Ripa, Ben Stiller & More Who’ve Brought Their Kids To Award Shows — Lola Consuelos & More

Ben Stiller proved he was dad of the year by bringing his daughter Ella to the Golden Globes with him! See all of the celebs who have brought their children to award shows!

While most of us daydream over attending award shows, celebs have to show their face at these events… a lot. However, this also means they get to invite a lot of their family members to big ceremonies, including their children. For instance, Ben Stiller recently brought his 16-year-old daughter Ella to the Golden Globes and was beyond excited to be there with her. In addition to sharing a picture of the two of them on the red carpet, Ben wrote in the caption, “So happy to be with my beautiful daughter @ella.stiller tonight at the #GoldenGlobes!!”

But he’s not the only celebrity who has taken their kid to an award show or big event. In fact, Kelly Ripa recently brought her daughter Lola Consuelos to the 12th Annual CNN Heroes event on Dec. 9. Meanwhile, Faith Hill brought her daughter Audrey Caroline McGraw to the Versace show on Dec. 2. And the list of celebs bringing their children to events continues.

In addition to these stars, Jamie Foxx brought his daughter along with him Corinne Bishop to the BET Awards. On top of that, Idris Elba attended the Golden Globes with Sabrina Dhowre and his daughter Isan Elba, who was the Golden Globes ambassador for the night. We’ll keep you posted with all of the latest news about award show season. In the meantime, check out all of the celebs who have brought their children to award shows in our gallery above.