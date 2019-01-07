Jessia Chastain Gives 1st Glimpse Of Baby Daughter — See Precious Pic

There she is! Jessica Chastain and her husband secretly welcomed their daughter last year, and fans are finally getting a first look. See for yourself!

This is so exciting! Jessica Chastain, 41, and Gian Luca Passi de Prepulso have been keeping their daughter under wraps since way back when she was conceived. In fact, no one knew that the Molly’s Game actress and her husband were expecting a baby until long after she was born. News broke that they had welcomed a baby girl named Giulietta Passi in November via a gestational carrier, but she hasn’t been spotted on camera — until now! The little one made an appearance in her mom’s pre-Golden Globes coverage. Jessica was still in her robe getting ready when she snapped a shot of her daughter’s tiny fingers reaching out for her ruby ring. “You’ve got good taste, kid,” she captioned the sweet shot of Giulietta.

That’s all she’s showing off for now, but hey, it’s a start! Jessica and Gian Luca, a fashion executive, started dating back in 2012 and tied the knot five years later in a gorgeous Italian wedding. The actress wore a strapless dress with a veil for her big day. It’s clear she’s super stylish — and she proved that once again at the Jan. 6 Golden Globe Awards. She showed up to the red carpet in a black corset dress with a sheer overlay, dotted with sparkles. With her hair back and a pair of accent earrings framing her face, she looked stunning!

She may not have walked away with the Best Actress in a Drama Motion Picture award she was nominated for, but she definitely walked out a winner. Just look at her sweet baby girl’s hand! No one’s losing with that little one waiting at home.

We hope she and her husband are having a fabulous time in these early days with their baby girl. The new parents have so much to be thankful for in 2019!