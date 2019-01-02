Best Diet Of 2019 — How To Lose Holiday Weight Fast Drinking Red Wine & Eating Cheese

The list of the best and worst diets for 2019 is official here — see what will work best for you below.

U.S. News & World Report creates a comprehensive list of the best and worst diets each year, thanks to expert advice from nutritionists and doctors. The Best Overall Diet for 2019 is the Mediterranean Diet, knocking off the DASH Diet, which took the top spot the last eight years in a row. This diet, which is high in healthy fats like olive oil and nuts, also includes whole grains, vegetables, fish, and WINE! This diet will keep you full, thanks to foods high in fiber and (good) fat.

The Mediterranean diet emphases fruits, veggies, nuts, and seafood multiple times a week. Eggs, chicken, cheese and yogurt is welcome, while red meats, high-sugar foods and other sweets should be saved for special occasions. This heart-healthy diet promotes longevity. The diet is also very open to having one glass of red wine a day for women and two a day for men (as always, check with your doctor) because of the antioxidants and resveratrol found in the beverage.

The Mediterranean diet is ranked best of 41 diets. The panel ranked different plans in nine categories — Best Diets Overall, Best Weight-Loss Diets, Best Fast Weight-Loss Diets, Easiest Diets to Follow, Best Commercial Diets, Best Diets for Healthy Eating, Best Plant-Based Diets and best diets for conditions such as diabetes and heart disease. Not only did The Mediterranean diet win best overall, but also took the top spot in Easiest Diets to Follow, Best Diets for Healthy Eating, Best Diets for Diabetes, and Heart Health (tie). The very popular Keto diet tied for second place for Best Fast Weight Loss Diets, but ranked nearly last for Best Diets Overall, since it’s hard to sustain over a long period of time.

