Abby Huntsman: ‘The View’ Co-Host, 32, Reveals She’s Expecting Twins 1 Year After Baby Girl

Abby Huntsman has a family of five on the way! ‘The View’ co-host announced that she’s pregnant with her second — and third — babies. We’ve got all the details!

Abby Huntsman, 32, and her husband Jeffrey Livingston just welcomed their first daughter Isabel Grace, 1, in November 2017 — but they’re going to welcome two more in 2019! “We’re going to have three kids under 18 months in our apartment in New York City,” The View co-host revealed on the Jan. 2 show. Whoa! Abby was wearing a pink dress that showcased her beautiful baby bump when she made her big announcement, revealing that she has both a boy and a girl on the way. She called out to moms of twins everywhere for advice, and we don’t blame her. Talk about a major transition in the new year!

But she isn’t the only one nervous about welcoming two little ones in 2019. “My husband fainted in the doctor’s office when he found out,” she admitted. “I was sitting there with my feet in the stirrups when he passes out.” And when Jeffrey was given chocolate by a couple doctors to get his sugar back up, Abby said she was like, “Are you serious? You aren’t delivering these things!” LOL! Their apartment is going to feel a little smaller, but a whole lot cuter when the twins come. After all, the couple don’t just have Isabel Grace at home. They also have a dog named George. That’s a full house!

While some may be totally shocked by Abby’s pregnancy announcement, others have been suspecting that she was hiding a baby bump for awhile now. “You’re always well put together, but lately your wardrobe style has changed,” one fan commented on a December Instagram pic. “Don’t get me wrong, you still look great but are you hiding a little something?”

Turns out she was! We can’t wait to see more of her maternity style over the next few months. Congrats — and good luck — to Abby and her husband!