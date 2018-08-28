Abby Huntsman: 5 Things To Know About ‘The View’s’ Newest Co-Host

‘The View’ is starting off Season 22 on Sept. 4 with a new face: Abby Huntsman! But who exactly is this news personality? We’ll fill you in.

After bidding farewell to Sara Haines, 40, following the Sept. 3 show, The View is opening up its empty seat to a new co-host: Abby Huntsman, 32! Who is this woman continuing Barbara Walter’s journalistic vision, alongside The View long-timers Whoopi Goldberg, 62, , Sunny Hostin, 49, Joy Behar, 75, and Meghan McCain, 33? You might have seen Abby chatting on Fox & Friends‘ familiar white couch as a host, but her resume goes beyond her tenure with Fox News. Since Abby is replacing Sara just one day after she leaves the show, you better get studying up on this fresh face!

1. Abby isn’t new to ABC. She’s actually returning to her professional roots! She became Good Morning America’s assistant booker after graduating from the University of Pennsylvania in 2008 and also worked as a news desk assistant for ABC News. “I couldn’t be more be excited to return to my professional roots at ABC News,” Abby said in the official press release following the announcement of her career change. “I look forward to adding my own point of view to the most interesting and successful talk show on television today. Joining the women at ‘The View’ really is a dream come true!”

2. Abby’s resume is well-rounded. Following her stints at ABC, went on to work as a host for HuffPost Live in 2012, then MSNBC‘s The Cycle in 2013, and eventually Fox News — where she really made a name for herself — in 2015! But Abby didn’t always follow such a linear journalism track. Before Fox & Friends, Abby dabbled in public relations at the international public relations firm Burson-Marsteller and worked as an adviser on a certain someone’s presidential campaign in 2012. More on that…

3. Her dad plays a big role in US international affairs. Abby Huntsman hails from Jon Huntsman, Jr., who currently serves as the U.S. Ambassador to Russia! Back in 1992, he was appointed as the U.S. Ambassador to Singapore at 32 years old, making him the youngest American ambassador in over 100 years, according to the National Governors Association. Before his current role, Jon was also a Republican presidential candidate in the 2012 election (that Abby helped with) and the governor of Utah from 2005-2009. Like father, like daughter! But Abby swore her politically-connected dad had nothing to do with her career success! “I went through the same audition process as everybody else,” she told the New York Daily News in 2013, regarding her new gig with MSNBC at the time.

4. Abby has the cutest family life. She has one of those love stories we oh so envy! The news personality wedded her college sweetheart, Jeffrey Bruce Livingston, 32, on Aug. 28, 2010. They welcomed their first child, Isabel Grace, on Nov. 30, 2017. Abby is absolutely smitten with her baby daughter and new role as a mother, considering her next career move! And we’re not talking about The View.

5. Abby will be a debut author! Abby’s first book, Who Will I Be?, will come out on Oct. 23, 2018. It’s a children’s picture book starring a character named after her own daughter, Isabel!