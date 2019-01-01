Kenneth Petty proved his devotion to Nicki Minaj by kissing her feet in a hot tub. Watch them play in the hot tub together here!

Nicki Minaj and Kenneth Petty are taking their relationship to a whole ‘nother level. The rapper just shared a video of the two of them enjoying a hot tub together and showing some… interesting PDA. Before he carries her in his arm, Nicki’s boyfriend takes her feet in his hands and kisses them. The whole thing was recorded by another person in the hot tub, so thanks to this third wheel, you can watch Nicki and Kenneth’s PDA below.

Nicki recently showed her love for Kenneth in a very public message on her Instagram. Taking to Instagram, Nicki shared pictures of her and Kenneth’s names written in the sand inside hearts, along with Nicki’s not-so-subtle message that Onika “hearts” Zoo. And judging from this latest hot tub video, these two are still going strong in 2019.

We reported earlier how not only is Nicki ready to settle down and have kids, she might do so with Kenneth. “Nicki has had babies on the brain for a while now,” a source close to Nicki told HollywoodLife EXCLUSIVELY. “She does want kids and she’s getting to that place where she’s really ready. She’s clearly falling very hard and fast for Kenneth so he may be the lucky man to father her child.”

We’ll keep you posted with all of the latest news about Kenneth and Nicki. In the meantime, check out all of their most recent photos together in our gallery above.