Nicki Minaj ‘Ready’ For Kids: Will Kenneth Petty Be The Father Of Her Children?

Nicki Minaj and new boyfriend Kenneth Petty have become super serious very quickly. We’ve got details on if he’s going to be the man she’s going to finally start a family with.

Nicki Minaj is in looooove! She’s become quite serious with boyfriend Kenneth Petty and he could be the man to make her baby dreams come true. “Nicki has had babies on the brain for a while now. She does want kids and she’s getting to that place where she’s really ready. She’s clearly falling very hard and fast for Kenneth so he may be the lucky man to father her child,” a source close to the 36-year-old rapper tells HollywoodLife.com EXCLUSIVELY.

“But no one expects her to get pregnant right away because she has a very clear vision and plan of what she wants for that part of her life. Nicki has some very traditional dreams and values when it comes to having a family. She wants the wedding and honeymoon before the babies and she’s always been passionate about that vision. It’s very doubtful she will sway form that because she always sticks to her vision,” our insider adds.

Nicki made Kenneth Instagram official on Dec. 9, with a sweet pic of her holding onto his shoulders while he lifted up one of her legs.Then things moved to super steamy, with her sharing videos of her twerking and grinding up against him on Dec. 13. Hours later she claimed that Kenneth wanted to marry her! “He want me to be his wife – his MISSIS like SIPPI NOW,” the rapper wrote under a photo of her and Kenneth taken at her birthday party in The Lodge by STK in New York City on Dec. 12. The words were straight from Nicki’s song “Majesty,” so she could have just been playing with her fans. But the following day Barbie was sporting a giant diamond ring on THAT finger in an Instagram pic, which she simply captioned wrote, “#BarbieBalla new alias alert 🎉”

If Nicki is working on becoming a wife and mom, it will likely have to come well after 2019 rings in. She’s hitting up New Zealand and Australia for the six city FOMO Festival from January 4th to the 13th. After that she kicks off her European tour along with Future that takes her all across the continent through February and March. Then comes the U.S. NickiHndrxx Tour over the summer of 2019, which she had to reschedule from the fall of 2018 due to “production issues.” It’s going to be a pretty busy year career-wise so she’ll have to keep babies on her brain and not in her belly.