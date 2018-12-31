Camila Cabello Rocks Red-Hot Glittery Outfit For NYE Performance — See Pic

Camila Cabello looked beautiful in her last performance of ‘Havana’ of 2018! See how amazing she looked on Dick Clark’s New Year’s Rockin’ Eve on December 31!

Camila Cabello, 21, was as hot as Havana tonight! The singer brought the house down when she performed her mega-hit “Havana” on Dick Clark’s New Year’s Rockin’ Eve with Ryan Seacrest on December 31, and she looked red-hot doing so! She strutted across the stage in Hollywood in an amazing, glittery look, singing her smash hit of 2018 that won her an American Music Award, a VMA, and perhaps even a Grammy in 2019. (Fingers crossed!)

Camila nailed the sexy choreography for her iconic song in an outfit that’s pretty unique to her style: high-waisted, ruffled pants, a glittery red turtleneck, and elbow-length black gloves with rhinestones. With tousled hair and glittering accessories, Camila was perfectly stunning. Who says you can’t be covered up and sexy at the same time?Camila’s NYE’s performance closes out a pretty successful year for the breakout solo artist who departed from Fifth Harmony in 2016.

Fans can also catch the singer in Taylor Swift‘s upcoming Netflix concert film that is set to hit the streaming platform on December 31. And, Camila has a lot more to celebrate because she was nominated for two Grammys. Her debut solo album, “Camila” was nominated for Best Pop Vocal Album. Her second nod, Pop Solo Performance, was for her live performance of “Havana”. The 2019 Grammy Awards air on February 10.

The singer recently hit a major milestone in her music career. Camila was gifted a platinum plaque backstage at the Los Angeles leg of the KIIS-FM Jingle Ball tour on Friday. The plaque was to celebrate the platinum certification for her incredible debut album, which features the hit singles “Havana” (seven-times platinum) and “Never Be the Same” (two-times platinum). There’s no doubt about it; Camila’s going to dominate even harder in 2019!