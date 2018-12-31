Camila Cabello Delivers Breathtaking Performance On ‘Dick Clark’s New Year’s Rockin’ Eve’

Camila Cabello completely captivated with her performance of ‘Havana’ on ‘Dick Clark’s New Year’s Rockin’ Eve.’

Before diving into 2019, Camila Cabello, 21, gave one more stunning performance, in the final moments of 2018. The former Fifth Harmony songstress took the stage at Dick Clark’s New Year’s Rockin’ Eve With Ryan Seacrest, and treated the crowd to her stunning solo tracks. Camila chose to play “Havana” for her performance, and she nailed it! In a sparkly red top and dressy black pants with matching black gloves, she has never looked better, and it was the best way to close out the year!

Camila showed off her vocal chops from the west coast, where she joined a long list of performers which included Ciara, Shawn Mendes, Dua Lipa, and Halsey. Over on the east coast, New York City performers included Bastille, Dan + Shay and New Kids On The Block. Christina Aguilera served as the night’s headliner, and was chosen to close out the big show!

Camila has been making her rounds this holiday season, and this wasn’t the only flawless performance she whipped out this month. The “Consequences” singer attended the iHeartRadio Jingle Ball concert in NYC on Dec. 8, and hit the red carpet in the most gorgeous oversized knit sweater. Then, she took to the stage in a glittering outfit that featured as much sparkle as the 2019 New Year’s Eve ball!

Watch Camila’s full performance above! All of the night’s stars were shining bright, but we really can’t take our eyes off Camila!