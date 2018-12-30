See Pic
Kourtney Kardashian Suffers Nip Slip In Aspen Wearing Sheer Mesh Top — See Her Wardrobe Malfunction

Backgrid
Aspen, CO - *EXCLUSIVE* - Kourtney, Sofia, and Scott seem to be spending more and more time together. While out on their Aspen getaway, the co-parenting trio step out of a pharmacy then head to dinner at Casa Tua. Kourtney, opts for a black see-through top which reveals her busty figure. Sophia, bundles up and covers up. Scott, remains casual as usual with his hands in his pockets and his ladies by his side. Shot on 12/29/18.Pictured: Kourtney KardashianBACKGRID USA 30 DECEMBER 2018 USA: +1 310 798 9111 / usasales@backgrid.comUK: +44 208 344 2007 / uksales@backgrid.com*UK Clients - Pictures Containing ChildrenPlease Pixelate Face Prior To Publication*
Kim KArdashian show a lot of side boob at the premiere of 'The Cher Show' in New York Pictured: Kim Kardashian Ref: SPL5046761 031218 NON-EXCLUSIVE Picture by: Jackson Lee / SplashNews.com Splash News and Pictures Los Angeles: 310-821-2666 New York: 212-619-2666 London: 0207 644 7656 Milan: 02 4399 8577 photodesk@splashnews.com World Rights
Kourtney Kardashian wore a daring mesh top outfit in Aspen & suffered a nip slip as a result! Check out her wardrobe malfunction here!

Kourtney Kardashian has not only braved the elements in a bikini while in Aspen, she also was seen out and about wearing a daring outfit. Wearing a sheer mesh top, Kourtney ended up revealing her nipple when her jacket moved to the side. The unfortunate wardrobe malfunction happened when she was in the company of Sofia Richie and her ex Scott Disick. Check out the picture of her wardrobe malfunction below!

Despite her spending some time in Aspen with Sofia and Scott, Kourtney is still worried that Scott will propose to Sofia over New Year’s. “Kourtney misses her connection and old relationship with Scott,” a source close to Kourtney told HollywoodLife EXCLUSIVELY. “All the time they all have been spending together has been nice for Kourtney, and she really feels like they are all in a good place. But the more they are together, the more she misses the way things used to be with Scott. Kourtney misses the good times she had with Scott and is finally forgiving and getting to a place where she can forget about a lot of his mistakes. As New Years Eve approaches, she can’t help but feel a little bit jealous of Sofia’s sweet connection with Scott. Kourt kinda wishes it was her that got to kiss Scott at midnight and not Sofia.”

However, Kourtney knows that she had to extend the olive branch to Sofia. “Kourtney realizes she had to let her walls down with Sofia, otherwise it would have only pushed Scott farther away which would have had a negative impact on their co-parenting if she continued to create a barrier between herself and Sofia,” another source close to Kourtney told us. “Kourtney’s first priority will always be her children, and their happiness. She recognizes that her kids, and Scott, love Sofia and that creating distance between herself and Sofia would have only done more harm than good.”

Kourtney Kardashian wore a black see-through top during her Aspen trip.

We’ll keep you posted with all of the latest news about Kourtney. In the meantime, check out all of the wardrobe malfunctions from 2018 in our gallery above.