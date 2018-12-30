Halle Berry, 52, Sizzles In Sheer Top & Looks Half Her Age — See Sexy New Pic

Seriously, Halle Berry is looking better than EVER these days. Check out this gorgeous new pic of the actress wearing a sexy sheer shirt here!

Halle Berry literally looks half her age in this new photo posted to her Instagram page. In the pic, the gorgeous actress wears a sheer black shirt, and poses for a sultry mirror selfie. Her toned arms are on full display in the see-through ensemble, and her hair is styled in purposely messy waves with her bangs tousled just a bit. Paired with her dark eye makeup and sultry glare, the picture is absolutely stunning, and Halle looks beyond incredible.

At 52-years-old, Halle is truly looking as good as she ever has, and she recently shared her goals for 2019 to improve her health and fitness even further. For one, Halle said she wants to “get bad ass banging abs.” From what we’ve seen, she already has those, so maybe she’s going for a full-on eight pack in 2019!? She also said she wants to learn a martial art, run more, do Bikram yoga and inspire people. Pretty awesome goals!

Halle has opened up about her fitness routine in the past, and fans are constantly wanting to know more about how she keeps herself in tip-top shape. In September, she admitted that one of her favorite ways to stay in shape is through cardio, which she considers an essential part of her workout.

“I believe that my fitness regime is not the same without it!” she said. “Cardi and heart health can go hand-in-hand.” Well, whatever she’s doing, it’s certainly working!