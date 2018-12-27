See Pic
Hollywood Life

Angelina Jolie Treats Twins Viv & Knox To Shopping Trip After The Holidays: See How They’ve Grown

Backgrid
Los Angeles, CA - *EXCLUSIVE* - Angelina Jolie gets some art supplies with the kids in Los Angeles, CA. The group are seen leaving with multiple shopping bags as they leave Blue Rooster art supplies and hop in their ride. Pictured: Angelina Jolie, Knox Leon, Vivienne Marcheline BACKGRID USA 27 DECEMBER 2018 USA: +1 310 798 9111 / usasales@backgrid.com UK: +44 208 344 2007 / uksales@backgrid.com *UK Clients - Pictures Containing Children Please Pixelate Face Prior To Publication*
Los Angeles, CA - *EXCLUSIVE* - Angelina Jolie takes her kids Zahara, Shiloh, Vivienne and Knox out for breakfast. The actress and humanitarian was all smiles with her brood, and daughter Shiloh draped her arm over her mother's shoulder as the group walked to their car. Jolie's two oldest sons, Maddox and Pax, opted not to join the group.Pictured: Angelina Jolie, Zahara Jolie-Pitt, Shiloh Jolie-Pitt, Knox Jolie-Pitt, Vivienne Jolie-PittBACKGRID USA 26 DECEMBER 2018 BYLINE MUST READ: Luis / BACKGRIDUSA: +1 310 798 9111 / usasales@backgrid.comUK: +44 208 344 2007 / uksales@backgrid.com*UK Clients - Pictures Containing ChildrenPlease Pixelate Face Prior To Publication*
Los Angeles, CA - *EXCLUSIVE* - Angelina Jolie runs errands with her kids ahead of Christmas. The group are seen stopping by Petco, FarmerBoys grocery, and Blue Rooster Art Supplies as they prepare for the holiday. Pictured: Angelina Jolie BACKGRID USA 24 DECEMBER 2018 USA: +1 310 798 9111 / usasales@backgrid.com UK: +44 208 344 2007 / uksales@backgrid.com *UK Clients - Pictures Containing Children Please Pixelate Face Prior To Publication*
Los Angeles, CA - *EXCLUSIVE* - Angelina Jolie runs errands with her kids ahead of Christmas. The group are seen stopping by Petco, FarmerBoys grocery, and Blue Rooster Art Supplies as they prepare for the holiday. Pictured: Angelina Jolie BACKGRID USA 24 DECEMBER 2018 USA: +1 310 798 9111 / usasales@backgrid.com UK: +44 208 344 2007 / uksales@backgrid.com *UK Clients - Pictures Containing Children Please Pixelate Face Prior To Publication* View Gallery View Gallery 23 Photos.
Evening Writer

Christmas has come and gone, but that didn’t stop Angelina Jolie from bonding with her kids — this time, twins Vivienne and Knox. See the sweet photo!

Angelina Jolie, 43, spent her Boxing day with a shopping trip to Blue Rooster Art Supplies in Los Angeles, 10-year-old twins Vivienne and Knox Jolie-Pitt in tow, on Dec. 27! It may have been a casual art supply run, but the Maleficent actress was quite chic in her grey shawl, aviators, ballet flats and bright red lip. We also couldn’t help but notice that Angie’s skin was looking remarkably porcelain. The mother of six has been spotted out and about with her kids a total of four times this week!

We reported earlier that Angelina went on a Santa Monica shopping outing with son Pax, 15, on Dec. 23, and then brought daughter Shiloh, 12, and the twins, for an errand run on Christmas Eve. But the crowd got bigger the day after Christmas, as daughter Zahara, 13, Shiloh and the twins all grabbed breakfast in Los Angeles! All this quality time comes after Angelina and estranged husband Brad Pitt, 55, reached a custody agreement in November, which Angelina’s legal team confirmed to HollywoodLife on Nov. 30. Brad reportedly “gets less than 50% custody of the couple’s six children,” but he’ll “see an increase in his custodial time with the kids,” per The Blast. They signed the papers after splitting two years ago in 2016!

Although “Brad ended up getting more custody time than Angelina wanted him to,” as a source EXCLUSIVELY told HollywoodLife on Dec. 10, “in the end, Angelina conceded a lot, mainly because she knew she had few options otherwise, and she didn’t want to have to drag the kids into court and make it even more traumatic for them.”

Los Angeles, CA - *EXCLUSIVE* - Angelina Jolie gets some art supplies with the kids in Los Angeles, CA. The group are seen leaving with multiple shopping bags as they leave Blue Rooster art supplies and hop in their ride.Pictured: Angelina Jolie, Knox Leon, Vivienne Marcheline BACKGRID USA 27 DECEMBER 2018 USA: +1 310 798 9111 / usasales@backgrid.com UK: +44 208 344 2007 / uksales@backgrid.com *UK Clients - Pictures Containing Children Please Pixelate Face Prior To Publication*
Angelina Jolie and twins Vivienne and Knox leave Blue Rooster Art Supply in Los Angeles on Dec. 27.

It makes sense that Angelina treated her twins to a shopping trip at the arts supply store, as we’re hearing the kids are growing up to be creatives! Leading up to Christmas, “she let [her children] have free rein picking the decorations,” and that “they’ve been doing art projects and Christmas baking,” as another source EXCLUSIVELY told us.