Angelina Jolie Treats Twins Viv & Knox To Shopping Trip After The Holidays: See How They’ve Grown

Christmas has come and gone, but that didn’t stop Angelina Jolie from bonding with her kids — this time, twins Vivienne and Knox. See the sweet photo!

Angelina Jolie, 43, spent her Boxing day with a shopping trip to Blue Rooster Art Supplies in Los Angeles, 10-year-old twins Vivienne and Knox Jolie-Pitt in tow, on Dec. 27! It may have been a casual art supply run, but the Maleficent actress was quite chic in her grey shawl, aviators, ballet flats and bright red lip. We also couldn’t help but notice that Angie’s skin was looking remarkably porcelain. The mother of six has been spotted out and about with her kids a total of four times this week!

We reported earlier that Angelina went on a Santa Monica shopping outing with son Pax, 15, on Dec. 23, and then brought daughter Shiloh, 12, and the twins, for an errand run on Christmas Eve. But the crowd got bigger the day after Christmas, as daughter Zahara, 13, Shiloh and the twins all grabbed breakfast in Los Angeles! All this quality time comes after Angelina and estranged husband Brad Pitt, 55, reached a custody agreement in November, which Angelina’s legal team confirmed to HollywoodLife on Nov. 30. Brad reportedly “gets less than 50% custody of the couple’s six children,” but he’ll “see an increase in his custodial time with the kids,” per The Blast. They signed the papers after splitting two years ago in 2016!

Although “Brad ended up getting more custody time than Angelina wanted him to,” as a source EXCLUSIVELY told HollywoodLife on Dec. 10, “in the end, Angelina conceded a lot, mainly because she knew she had few options otherwise, and she didn’t want to have to drag the kids into court and make it even more traumatic for them.”

It makes sense that Angelina treated her twins to a shopping trip at the arts supply store, as we’re hearing the kids are growing up to be creatives! Leading up to Christmas, “she let [her children] have free rein picking the decorations,” and that “they’ve been doing art projects and Christmas baking,” as another source EXCLUSIVELY told us.