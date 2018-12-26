See Pic
Hollywood Life

Angelina Jolie & Brad Pitt’s Kids Look All Grown Up As They Head To Breakfast With Mom

BACKGRID
Los Angeles, CA - *EXCLUSIVE* - Angelina Jolie takes her kids Zahara, Shiloh, Vivienne and Knox out for breakfast. The actress and humanitarian was all smiles with her brood, and daughter Shiloh draped her arm over her mother's shoulder as the group walked to their car. Jolie's two oldest sons, Maddox and Pax, opted not to join the group.Pictured: Angelina Jolie, Zahara Jolie-Pitt, Shiloh Jolie-Pitt, Knox Jolie-Pitt, Vivienne Jolie-PittBACKGRID USA 26 DECEMBER 2018 BYLINE MUST READ: Luis / BACKGRIDUSA: +1 310 798 9111 / usasales@backgrid.comUK: +44 208 344 2007 / uksales@backgrid.com*UK Clients - Pictures Containing ChildrenPlease Pixelate Face Prior To Publication*
Los Angeles, CA - *EXCLUSIVE* - Angelina Jolie runs errands with her kids ahead of Christmas. The group are seen stopping by Petco, FarmerBoys grocery, and Blue Rooster Art Supplies as they prepare for the holiday. Pictured: Angelina Jolie BACKGRID USA 24 DECEMBER 2018 USA: +1 310 798 9111 / usasales@backgrid.com UK: +44 208 344 2007 / uksales@backgrid.com *UK Clients - Pictures Containing Children Please Pixelate Face Prior To Publication*
Los Angeles, CA - *EXCLUSIVE* - Angelina Jolie runs errands with her kids ahead of Christmas. The group are seen stopping by Petco, FarmerBoys grocery, and Blue Rooster Art Supplies as they prepare for the holiday. Pictured: Angelina Jolie BACKGRID USA 24 DECEMBER 2018 USA: +1 310 798 9111 / usasales@backgrid.com UK: +44 208 344 2007 / uksales@backgrid.com *UK Clients - Pictures Containing Children Please Pixelate Face Prior To Publication*
View Gallery View Gallery 22 Photos.
News Writer & Reporter

Angelina Jolie looked happy and comfortable when she took four of her six kids out for a post-Christmas breakfast in Los Angeles on Dec. 26.

Angelina Jolie, 43, looked joyful on Dec. 26 when she was spotted taking four of her six children out for a post-Christmas breakfast in Los Angeles. The talented actress was joined by daughters Zahara, 13, and Shiloh, 12, as well as 10-year-old twins Vivienne and Knox, all of whom she shares with ex Brad Pitt, 55. Angelina wore a black sweater over a white t-shirt and matching black jeans and flats for the morning out and her kids kept things casual in colorful hooded sweatshirts and jackets.

Angelina has been spending a lot of time going on outings with her kids this holiday season so the breakfast outing wasn’t too much of a surprise. She’s been on a lot of shopping trips in and around L.A. in the past couple of weeks and each time, she had at least some of her kids in tow. Her most recent was on Dec. 24 when she was seen visiting various stores, including Petco and Farmer Boys for some last minute Christmas shopping.

Angelina surely spent the holiday with her six kids but there’s no word on whether or not Brad joined them. The former couple just reached a custody agreement concerning visitation rights at the end of Nov. after a long, sometimes messy battle, and the actor is working his way up to spend half of the time with his kids over time. The ex-lovebirds’ divorce is still being worked out and has yet to be finalized.

Angelina Jolie, Kids
BACKGRID

Angelina and Brad’s kids seem to be growing up nicely and we look forward to seeing more happy outings in the future. From shopping trips to appearances on an event’s red carpet, we never know where one of them may show up next!