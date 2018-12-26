Angelina Jolie & Brad Pitt’s Kids Look All Grown Up As They Head To Breakfast With Mom

Angelina Jolie looked happy and comfortable when she took four of her six kids out for a post-Christmas breakfast in Los Angeles on Dec. 26.

Angelina Jolie, 43, looked joyful on Dec. 26 when she was spotted taking four of her six children out for a post-Christmas breakfast in Los Angeles. The talented actress was joined by daughters Zahara, 13, and Shiloh, 12, as well as 10-year-old twins Vivienne and Knox, all of whom she shares with ex Brad Pitt, 55. Angelina wore a black sweater over a white t-shirt and matching black jeans and flats for the morning out and her kids kept things casual in colorful hooded sweatshirts and jackets.

Angelina has been spending a lot of time going on outings with her kids this holiday season so the breakfast outing wasn’t too much of a surprise. She’s been on a lot of shopping trips in and around L.A. in the past couple of weeks and each time, she had at least some of her kids in tow. Her most recent was on Dec. 24 when she was seen visiting various stores, including Petco and Farmer Boys for some last minute Christmas shopping.

Angelina surely spent the holiday with her six kids but there’s no word on whether or not Brad joined them. The former couple just reached a custody agreement concerning visitation rights at the end of Nov. after a long, sometimes messy battle, and the actor is working his way up to spend half of the time with his kids over time. The ex-lovebirds’ divorce is still being worked out and has yet to be finalized.

Angelina and Brad’s kids seem to be growing up nicely and we look forward to seeing more happy outings in the future. From shopping trips to appearances on an event’s red carpet, we never know where one of them may show up next!