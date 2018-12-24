Angelina Jolie Runs Holiday Errands With Her Kids After Settling Custody With Brad Pitt

Angelina Jolie got in some last minute shopping for the holidays in Los Angeles on Dec. 24 and she brought three of her kids along with her.

Angelina Jolie, 43, reminded us that she’s just like the rest of us when she quickly did some last minute shopping with her kids on Dec. 24, one day before Christmas. The talented actress brought along her daughter Shiloh, 12, and 10-year-old twins Vivienne and Knox, for the outing in Los Angeles and they all looked happy and in the holiday spirit as they carried bags out of a grocery store. Angelina went casual in a gray coat for the shopping trip and her kids followed suit in casual and comfortable clothes. The foursome visited several stores, including Farmer Boys, Petco and an art supply store.

The public shopping adventure was just one of many that Angelina’s been seen on in the past month. On Dec. 22, she brought along her 15-year-old son Pax on another shopping trip and a few weeks ago, she was seen with Shiloh, Vivienne and Knox as they visited stores at The Grove in L.A. The brunette beauty spending a lot of time with her kids seems to prove their bond is strong despite the rocky divorce she’s been going through with ex Brad Pitt, 55.

Brad and Angelina just settled a custody agreement regarding their time with their six kids after a long battle. Brad is reportedly allowed to spend less than 50% of the time with them as of right now but that percentage is expected to go up over time until he’s allowed to split the time 50/50 with Angelina. Their divorce battle is still going on but it’s good to know they have worked things out with the kids just in time for the holidays!

We hope Angelina and her family have a wonderful holiday! From the looks of all the goodies they’ve been getting, we bet they will!