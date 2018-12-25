Bella Thorne, Miley Cyrus & More Of The Sexiest Celebrities Dressed As Santa

Tons of people dress up as Santa Claus around Christmas, but celebs like Bella Thorne and Miley Cyrus enjoy giving the iconic look a sexy twist. See some of the sexiest celeb takes!

Halloween is long over, but if The Nightmare Before Christmas taught us anything, it’s that the holiday can pair nicely with Christmas. While we won’t see anyone dressed up as goblins or witches today, Dec. 25, there’s a solid chance that you’ll see some people getting into the Christmas spirit by emulating Santa Claus. Even celebrities like Bella Thorne and Miley Cyrus have taken on the big red coat look, albeit in a ~sexy~ way. Hey, if you can turn any animal into a sexy Halloween costume by just adding ears, why can’t you just put on a Santa hat and lingerie and call it a (Christmas) day?

Bella seems to love gifting her fans photos of herself dressed as sexy Santa. Last year, the Midnight Sun star posed in a Santa hat, a red bustier, ruffled underwear and white stockings for a mega hot take on Ol’ Saint Nick. She completed the look with opera gloves and a sultry makeup look.

In 2016, Bella also amped up the traditional Kris Kringle attire by donning a red babydoll dress trimmed with white fur and striped thigh-high stockings. Her short skirt also revealed her garter belt underneath. She seemed to really love this look because she posted a throwback to it this year!

We loved all of Bella’s sexy versions of Father Christmas, but she’s not the only celeb to sex up Santa. Get clicking through the gallery above to see all of the hottest Santa costumes worn by celebrities!