Bella Thorne, Kendall Jenner & 27 More Of Hollywood’s Sexy Santas

Happy holidays. Boy, do we have the perfect gift for you — an entire gallery of your favorite celebs, like Bella Thorne and Kendall Jenner, dressed as sexy santas! See the pics here!

Tis the season for sexy santas! When it comes to dressing up, Christmas practically rivals Halloween for celebrities. Of course, when you’re sexy and you know it, you gravitate toward the hottest outfits you can find, right? Holiest day of the year be damned! It’s no surprise that celebs like Bella Thorne, Ariel Winter, and Kendall Jenner have all gone the sexy santa route. But Justin Bieber? Him, too!

We’re obsessed with Bella’s many Christmas looks. She’s done the sexy santa thing two years in a row now, and managed to up the hottness tenfold! Last year, Bella’s outfit was reminiscent of a Halloween costume. Not that there was anything wrong with that! She paired girly, striped thigh-high stockings with an adorable, red babydoll dress trimmed with fur. It wasn’t innocent at all, though. You can see her garter belt underneath her short skirt, and the top flaunts her cleavage with its bustier. Add a santa hat, and it’s extremely festive.

Flash forward to Christmas 2017, and Bella’s done it again. This year, she just went for it and posed in straight lingerie. In a sultry photoshoot bathed in red light, Bella wore a red bustier, ruffled red underwear, and white stockings. The opera gloves are back, as is the santa hat. Her makeup is on point, too! For more of the sexiest santas in Hollywood, scroll through our gallery above, and we ensure you’ll have THE happiest holiday, ever!

