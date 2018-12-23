Chicago West Looks Just Like Mom Kim Kardashian As A Baby In Newest Photo – See The Comparison

Kim Kardashian proved her 11-month-old daughter Chicago West has her pretty features when she posted an adorable look-alike pic to Instagram on Dec. 22.

Kim Kardashian, 38, has a mini-me in her 11-month-old daughter Chicago West! The Keeping Up with the Kardashians star took to Instagram on Dec. 22 to post an incredibly cute new photo of the smiling bundle of joy and we can’t help but be amazed by how much she looks like her mama! Between the dark hair and eyes, we could easily mistake little Chicago’s baby pic for one of Kim’s and we can’t get over it! “My cutie Chi,” Kim simply captioned the sweet pic.

Although the resemblance is uncanny, this isn’t the first time Chicago reminded us of Kim in a pic. Back in May, Kim took to social media to share a snapshot of her little one’s face and even then, it was wild how much she looked like her. Kim also recently shared a throwback photo of herself as a baby and again, we had to do a double take because we thought it was Chicago.

Kim’s look-alike family members don’t just come in the form of her kids, though. Last week, Kim’s big sis Kourtney Kardashian, 39, took to Instagram to share a stunning photo of herself and in it, she also looked like she could have been Kim’s twin. With such strong gorgeous features, the KarJenner family never fails to amaze us and with all the new babies born this year, it seems the trend will continue for a long time!

It’s great to see photos of Chicago growing up right before our very eyes! We can’t wait to see more pics of Kim and her kids in the new year!