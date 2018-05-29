Kim Kardashian Releases Best Pic Ever Of Chicago’s Face: Does She Look Like Mom Or Kanye West?

What a cutie! Chicago West is no doubt a gorgeous baby, and in the latest snapshot of the newborn, her face is up close & clear as day! But which parent is her lookalike: Kim Kardashian or Kanye? See for yourself!

While North West, 4, is a perfect mix of her mom Kim Kardashian, 37, and dad Kanye West, 40, Saint West, 2, looks SO much like Kanye. And although Chicago West is only four months old, it’s already clear the baby is totally Kim’s twin! Taking to Instagram on May 29, the reality star shared a brand new photo of her youngest child, and it may just be her cutest one yet — it’s certainly her clearest.

The non-filtered pic was simply captioned, “My baby Chi 💕,” and features the precious infant looking directly into the camera. Her eyes are as big as ever, and she has long eyelashes just like her mom. Chi also has jet black hair that, at least at this point in her life, is straight, and she also has full lips and a tiny nose. In the image she’s wearing a plain white onesie and is laying on a soft white surface.

“Your clone omg,” one commenter wrote next to the photo. Another gushed, “She has your eyes 👀 beautiful baby girl.” We could not agree more! While Kim has shared multiple pics of baby Chi, each one more adorable than the last, this is the first close-up headshot we’ve seen of the little one that is unfiltered. Even Chicago’s very first Instagram image had a cute teddy bear filter on it.

We cannot get enough of Chicago — I mean, just LOOK at that face — and apparently her big brother can’t either! Kim recently revealed that Saint and Chi have the sweetest relationship, and we can totally see them being BFFs. “He’s nicer than North, I will say that,” Kim told Ellen DeGeneres in April. “He loves his little sister, he’s so sweet with her. I always have to watch out for him — he smothers her. He jumps in her crib!” SO cute!