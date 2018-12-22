Kylie Jenner, Shailene Woodley & More Celebs Looking NYE Ready In Sexy Sequin Rompers

Ring in the new year with a cute look! Kylie Jenner, Shailene Woodley and more stars have been spotted in sequin rompers guaranteed to turn heads on New Year’s Eve!

Sequins? For New Year’s Eve? Groundbreaking. Ok, but actually we really do love a glittery NYE outfit! But if you’re sick of the standard mini dress, you’ve still got options. Rompers are a super fun and flirty option that allow you to show off your legs and get down on the dance floor without fear of flashing your underwear. Celebrities seem to really dig this trend too, as everyone from Kylie Jenner to Shailene Woodley has worn one.

The sequin romper was party-approved by Kylie earlier this year when she turned 21. The lip-kit mogul turned heads at her birthday party in a strapless pink one-piece look. The custom LaBourjoisie jumpsuit was covered in more than 70,000 pink Swarovski crystals and cost a whopping $8,000.

Now if that sounds like a ridiculous amount to spend on a look you’re going to spill a bunch of champagne on after the ball drops, I don’t blame you. Luckily, there’s an alternative to this look that won’t break the bank! Shortly after Kylie rocked the romper, her favorite online retailer, Fashion Nova, came out with it’s own version. The piece, called the Birthday Bash Sequin Romper, comes in light pink like Kylie’s, as well as neon yellow, a hologram grey, and black. The best part? It’ll only set you back $34.99!

If you want something a little looser than Kylie’s skintight biker shorts-esque look, Shailene Woodley‘s latest romper might inspire you. The actress sported a silver sequin romper for the Hollywood Film Awards on Nov. 4. The outfit featured puff sleeves and a cut out above her waist. Need even more NYE inspo? Get clicking through the gallery above!