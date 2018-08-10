Kylie Jenner celebrated her 21st birthday in the two sexiest outfits. She stepped out in a pink sparkling unitard and then donned a pink cutout dress for her wild night out. See all the best photos of Kylie’s birthday looks!

Kylie Jenner’s birthday outfits were dynamite! She rocked two very different looks while celebrating her 21st birthday, which is Aug. 10. Kylie’s first look was a super short pink mini dress. The dress skimmed the top of her thighs and featured a cutout at the top of her abs, just below her cleavage. Kylie decided on a hair makeover to ring in her 21st. She wore a long platinum blonde wig to celebrate!

With this being Kylie’s 21st birthday, she wasn’t just going to have only one birthday outfit. Stormi Webster’s mom changed into a strapless sparkling unitard. The sexy pink outfit hugged Kylie’s curves in all the right places. She posted two hot photos of her look and made sure everyone noticed how great her booty looked in the outfit! Kylie paired her outfit with a matching pink purse and pink heels.

All of Kylie’s sister looked absolutely incredible in honor of the makeup mogul’s birthday. Kim Kardashian, 37, wore a similar ab-baring look with her skintight pink mini dress. Kourtney Kardashian, 39, sparkled in a plunging purple mini dress, while Kendall Jenner, 22, slayed in a strapless black latex dress. Khloe Kardashian showed off her post-baby abs in a white sequined crop top along with matching pants and robe. Kylie’s mom and dad, Kris Jenner, 62, and Caitlyn Jenner, 68, were also in attendance.

Kylie’s birthday party was star-studded. Scott Disick, 35, was there and sat side-by-side with ex Kourtney. Kanye West, 41, Larsa Pippen, 44, Chris Brown, 29, and Nicki Minaj, 35, were also there. Travis Scott, 26, Kylie’s boyfriend and the father of Stormi, was by his girl’s side all night long. Happy 21st birthday, Kylie!