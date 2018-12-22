Carly Pearce & Michael Ray Engaged: See The Country Singer’s Gorgeous Ring

Congratulations are in order for country singers Carly Pearce and Michael Ray — they got engaged over a romantic pre-Christmas vacation in Tulum! See her gorgeous diamond ring here.

Carly Pearce and Michael Ray are officially engaged! The “One That Got Away” singer popped the question to his gorgeous lady while they were vacationing in Tulum on Dec. 19, and they shared the news with their fans via Instagram after returning home from the trip. Carly posted an adorable gallery of photos, which show Michael down on one knee, as well as a close-up of the giant diamond he proposed with. “Michael, I would’ve married you the first night we hung out because I knew then you were the one, “she gushed. “You will always be my most precious example of God’s timing and His love for me. I found home in you and will love you with everything I have forever & a day.”

Michael shared the romantic photos, as well, and wrote an equally sweet caption for his bride-to-be. “Dec. 19, 2018 my life changed for the better,” he raved. “I got down on one knee in one of the most beautiful places I have ever seen and looked into the eyes of the most beautiful soul I have ever seen and asked her to be my wife!! Carly, you make it all make sense, every step of my life good and bad was leading me to you. You are the biggest blessing I ever have and will receive.”

Carly and Michael went public with their romance earlier this year, after dating for several months already. We caught up with Carly just last month, and she dished to us EXCLUSIVELY about the moment they decided to share their love with the world.

“We wanted to celebrate what we have right now,” the “Hide the Wine” singer explained. “We both have been honest about having pain in different relationships, and it’s a time to just celebrate it. Once we knew we were like — let’s take [the fans] along for the journey.” Congrats, you two!