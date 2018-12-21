Jared Haibon Reveals Plans For Possible Joint Bachelor/Bachelorette Party With Ashley Iaconetti

Considering they’re members of Bachelor Nation, Jared and Ashley need an especially epic kickoff to their wedding day! The groom-to-be opened up to HL EXCLUSIVELY about their party plans.

As thrilled as Bachelor fans are for Jared Haibon, 30, and Ashley Iaconetti, 30, to tie the knot, thinking about their bachelor and bachelorette parties is just as exciting. Knowing these two, they’re going to go all out on their wedding day — and the days leading up to it! With everyone so curious about their plans, it’s a good thing Jared opened up to Hollywoodlife.com EXCLUSIVELY. “We want the wedding to be the main focus, and we want to make sure that everyone can attend and that it’s not just a day thing, but maybe a couple days,” he said. So instead of a planned-out bachelor party, the couple is planning to tell their guests, “Make sure that you can get these days off and you’re there a couple days ahead of time so we can really celebrate.”

Sounds more like a bachelor/bachelorette vacation than one wild night, and there’s nothing wrong with that! But if they do plan something special for the evening before their big day, Jared does have something in mind. “I was toying with the idea of having a Jack and Jill bachelor party,” the reality star admitted. You know what that means — he doesn’t want to be apart from his lady love leading up to their wedding. Aw! And how much fun would it be for the two Bachelor Nation members to bring all of their friends together?

If it happens, it’ll be a little different from Tanner Tolbert‘s, that’s for sure! When he married Jade Roper, 32, in 2016, “I never got a bachelor party because it happened overnight,” he told HL.

But while Jared didn’t reveal any specifics on their party plans, he did hint at who is going to be in his and Ashley’s bridal party! Fans of the ABC show can expect to see Bachelor and Bachelorette favorites on both sides of the altar. Yay!