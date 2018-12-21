Farrah Abraham Risks Major Wardrobe Malfunction As Her Boobs Almost Spill Out Of Her Apron

Farrah Abraham almost had a repeat of her Cannes Film Festival incident! In a photo snapped at the Pink Palace in Los Angeles, the MTV star’s apron didn’t do much to cover her assets…see what we mean.

Some major side boob almost turned into a full-blown wardrobe malfunction in Farrah Abraham’s latest picture! The former Teen Mom OG star promoted the Season 2 premiere of her new MTV gig, Ex On The Beach, with a photo of her in a tiny apron on Dec. 20. Farrah, 27, called herself the “Domestic Goddess” in the caption, and appropriately so — the apron did little to cover her boobs and butts, which she flaunted along with her toned curves. The small screen star also rocked a pink wig to coordinate with the bubblegum-colored kitchen at Kitten Kay Sera’s Pink Palace in Los Angeles. Sexy yet sweet — see the picture below! The photo was shot by Rick Craft, who was also responsible for the equally-pink photo of Chanel West Coast that we covered on Nov. 16.

It’s easy to see why Farrah’s boobs were spilling out of the apron. She’s had three breast enhancement surgeries, scars from which she had covered up after filming her new show! As we’ve told you, Farrah got a “scar camouflage” surgery at the Basma Hameed Clinic on Dec. 14. “Hey ladies, I’ve been wanting to do this for a really long time, scar camouflage, after my surgeries,” she explained to Snapchat followers, after lifting up her sweater to reveal her bandaged nips. “A surgery, then we’re all done. It is like natural and brand new.” And she rocked the same pink wig that you see in today’s Instagram post!

But there was a time Farrah really did suffer a wardrobe malfunction. It happened at a fashion show during the Cannes Film Festival in May, which Farrah attended commando. It appeared that a gust of wind blew up her dress’s high slit to reveal her crotch! But in a video obtained by The Blast, it appears that the “malfunction” may have been a strategic ploy between Farrah and a photographer…well, that’s for you to judge.

Personally, we’re loving the pink hair on Farrah as of late. We’re used to her signature brunette ‘do and occasional long blonde locks…let 2019 be the era of pastel!