Drake Shows Off His Ripped Abs In A New Mirror Selfie & Reveals His Workout Regimen

We’re lowering our sunglasses to Drake’s latest mirror selfie! The ‘In My Feelings’ rapper showed off his chiseled bod on Dec. 21, and revealed the secret behind his six-pack.

Drake, 32, has really got us in our feelings over his Instagram Story. Champagne Papi ditched a shirt to give us a fitness update on Dec. 21, sharing a mirror selfie that revealed his ripped abs! “Boxing has been a really great addition to the program,” he wrote over the picture. Move over YOLO, because Drake has a new mantra: “2019 relentless behavior,” he added. Please, Drake, don’t hesitate to be as relentless with your shirtless mirror selfies, too. The “God’s Plan” rapper tagged Push Pounds Performance in Toronto, Canada, and martial arts instructor Jorge Blanco. Drake’s serious about his new boxing regimen, as Jorge once used to compete for the Spanish national boxing team!

Judging by his shirtless state, it looks like Drake’s breaking a sweat over punching bags instead of the accusations that Kanye West, 41, blasted him with the week prior! As we’ve told you, the fellow hip hop artist claimed that Drake threatened him and was texting his mother-in-law, Kris Jenner. “Drake called trying to threatened me,” Kanye tweeted on Dec. 13, and also wrote, “So drake if anything happens to me or anyone from my family you are the first suspect — So cut the tough talk.”

But Drake won’t be invited to a 1v1 boxing match, despite his new skills! “Drake I’m not going to physically fight you like it’s MTV boxing,” Kanye also tweeted. “Or the Mandingo part on Jango. This is for no ones entertainment. We’re making the world better at all times. Please take the devil 👿 up out you bro. You are disrespectful to all people with mental health conditions so this is an opportunity for growth.” Kanye still appeared upset over his beef with the Toronto rapper the next week! Fans claimed that he walked out of Travis Scott’s concert in Los Angeles on Dec. 20 after his collab with Drake, “Sicko Mode,” came on…the song supposedly contains a diss aimed at Kanye.

Have mercy — we’re happy that Drake’s switching things up in his workout regimen! Last we heard about his gym routine, he focuses more on “all-around fitnes,” rather than “body-building” when preparing for a movie role or tour, personal trainer Jonny Roxx told GQ in 2017.