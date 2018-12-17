Christina Engelhardt: 5 Facts About The Woman Who Claims She Had Affair With Woody Allen At 16

Christina Engelhardt claims that she & Woody Allen allegedly had a relationship together when she was underage. Find out all you need to know about her here.

Babi Christina Engelhardt, who has since dropped “Babi” from her name, revealed that starting when she was 16 years old, Woody Allen allegedly began an 8-year-long relationship with her, according to her recent bombshell interview with The Hollywood Reporter. Here’s everything you need to know about the model and her allegations.

1. In her THR interview, Engelhardt claims that she and Allen met and allegedly started a romantic relationship when she was in high school. Meeting at Elaine’s in NYC, Engelhardt, then just 16 years old, reportedly dropped Woody a note that, along with her phone number, read: “Since you’ve signed enough autographs, here’s mine!” The two later met at his penthouse and within weeks, allegedly began a sexual relationship. Two of Engelhardt’s friends confirmed to The Hollywood Reporter their alleged relationship.

2. She has mixed feelings over her experience in the light of the #MeToo movement. “It’s almost as if I’m now expected to trash him,” she told The Hollywood Reporter. “What made me speak is I thought I could provide a perspective,” she added. “I’m not attacking Woody,” she says. “This is not ‘bring down this man.’ I’m talking about my love story. This made me who I am. I have no regrets.”

3. She claims that later on in their relationship, she and Woody allegedly had threesomes… including with Mia Farrow. Four years into her alleged relationship with Woody, he introduced her to his new “girlfriend” Mia Farrow, which surprised Christina. Despite the initial shock, the three of them allegedly had threesomes together a “handful” of time. “There were times the three of us were together, and it was actually great fun,” she revealed in her manuscript, per THR. “We enjoyed each other when we were in the moment. She was beautiful and sweet, he was charming and alluring, and I was sexy and becoming more and more sophisticated in this game. It wasn’t until after it was done when I really had time to think of how twisted it was when we were together … and how I was little more than a plaything… While we were together, the whole thing was a game that was being operated solely by Woody so we never quite knew where we stood.”

4. She claims she eventually left Allen, and joined Fellini’s creative circle in Rome. “I thought I was special, and then I realized he’s a big person and he’s got a big life — I’m in his life,” she added. “It’s a rainbow with many colors, and I’m one of them.”

5. Allen reportedly sent her a letter in 2001 after she sent him a copy of a documentary she was in about the making of The Voice of the Moon, Fellini’s last film. “I hope you’re happy and well,” Allen allegedly wrote. “I recall our times together fondly. If you’re ever in New York I would love you to meet my wife — she’d like you. We get out to California every so often. If you’d like I’d call and perhaps we could all get together.” We’ve reached out to reps for Allen and Farrow.