Soon-Yi Previn: 5 Facts About Mia Farrow’s Adopted Daughter Who Claims Actress Beat Her & More

Woody Allen’s wife, Soon-Yi Previn gave a rare interview accusing mom Mia Farrow of being abusive, allegedly hitting her with a hairbrush and more. Here’s 5 key facts you should know about the situation.

Soon-Yi Previn, 47, gave a bombshell interview to Vulture that includes serious allegations of physical and emotional abuse from her adoptive mother, Mia Farrow, throughout her childhood. Soon-Yi, who is married to her mother’s ex-boyfriend, Woody Allen, 82, rarely gives interviews, so the Vulture profile is especially shocking. She goes on to accuse sister Dylan Farrow, 33, of lying about the alleged sexual abuse she says she experienced at the hands of her father, Woody, and more. Here are five important facts you should know about Woody Allen’s wife of 21 years, and the allegations she’s made against her mother.

1. She claims Mia Farrow allegedly insulted her and beat her. Soon-Yi claims that she ran away from a terrible home in Korea when she was just 5 years old, and lived on the streets, starving, until she was picked up and taken to an orphanage. She was adopted when she was 6 by Mia Farrow and then-husband Andre Previn. Soon-Yi claims that it was traumatic from the beginning, with Mia being harsh and allegedly abusive. Among other stories, Soon-Yi recalls Mia allegedly throwing wooden alphabet blocks at her when she didn’t learn English quickly enough, and allegedly telling her she’d send her to an insane asylum.

She also claims that Mia would hold her upside down “to get the blood to drain to my head. Because she thought… that blood going to my head would make me smarter or something.” Soon-Yi says Mia allegedly slapped her, spanked her with a hairbrush, and called her “stupid” and “moronic.”

2. Her brother, Moses Farrow, backs up her abuse allegations. Moses Farrow, 40, was adopted by Mia Farrow when he was two years old (in 1980). He echoed Soon-Yi’s allegations of abuse against their mother, telling Vulture that her mothering was allegedly a “total breakdown of your spirit, to ensure that you would do what she wanted you to do. It’s the honeymoon when you’re first adopted, then the veil gets pulled back and you start seeing Mia for who she is.” He previously accused her in a blog post of allegedly locking some of his siblings in closets or sheds, which Mia vehemently denied to The New York Times in May 2018.

3. She entered into a relationship with Woody Allen in 1991. Soon-Yi and husband Woody Allen’s relationship was fraught with controversy from the very beginning. Woody was Soon-Yi’s mother’s longtime boyfriend, and the two began seeing each other behind Mia’s back when Soon-Yi was 21. The relationship went public in 1992 when Mia found nude photos of Soon-Yi in Woody’s apartment and promptly broke up with him.

While Soon-Yi and Woody’s relationship became tabloid fodder for their icky father-daughter dynamic, Soon-Yi maintains that Woody was never in her life as a father figure, despite the fact that he adopted two of her siblings (including Dylan Farrow) during his relationship with Mia and fathered her younger brother, journalist Ronan Farrow, during that time. They got married in 1997 and adopted two children together: Bechet Allen and Manzie Allen.

4. She denies that they got together to get back at Mia. She called the allegation “preposterous.” “Would I be with him for over 20 years to get vengeance at Mia?”, she told Vulture.

I'm grateful to my siblings for standing by me and my mother. Statement from Matthew Previn, Sascha Previn, Fletcher Previn, Daisy Previn, Ronan Farrow, Isaiah Farrow, and Quincy Farrow: pic.twitter.com/aBjWFUJjdH — Dylan Farrow (@RealDylanFarrow) September 17, 2018

My statement on New York Magazine: pic.twitter.com/xml6pdaZqb — Dylan Farrow (@RealDylanFarrow) September 17, 2018

5. Dylan Farrow and her eight siblings have come out in support of their mother. Dylan Farrow, Matthew Previn, Sascha Previn, Fletcher Previn, Daisy Previn, Ronan Farrow, Isaiah Farrow, and Quincy Farrow released a statement on September 16 condemning Soon-Yi’s interview with Vulture and praising their mother, denying Soon-Yi’s allegations of abuse: “We love and stand by our mom, who has always been a caring and giving parent. None of us ever witnessed anything other than compassionate treatment in our home, which is why the courts granted sole custody to our mother of all her children. We reject any effort to deflect from Dylan’s allegation by trying to vilify our mom. While we would rather not have to speak publicly about this painful time in our lives, we also couldn’t be silent as she is once against unfairly attacked.”