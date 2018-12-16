See Pic
Pete Davidson & Machine Gun Kelly Hug Outside Of NYC Hotel After Disturbing Message

Pete Davidson & Machine Gun Kelly were spotted hugging outside of a NYC hotel! Check out the heartwarming reunion between these two friends here!

After Pete Davidson posted a disturbing message on Instagram on Dec. 15, Machine Gun Kelly hopped on a plane to New York City to make sure his friend was OK. The two shared a brief hug while MGK was being dropped off at his hotel, reportedly the Four Seasons according to E! News, before Pete got into an SUV with two women. Hours earlier, Pete wrote on Instagram, “I really don’t want to be on this earth anymore. I’m doing my best to stay here for you but I actually don’t know how much longer I can last. All I’ve ever tried to do was help people. Just remember I told you so.” Check out the pics of their hug right here!

We reported earlier how Ariana Grande also showed up to 30 Rock to show her support for Pete, revealing to him on Twitter that she was downstairs if he wanted to talk. “I really didn’t mean any harm. all i want everyone to be healthy and happy. so desperately. please. my god,” Ariana tweeted. “I’m downstairs and I’m not going anywhere if you need anyone or anything. I know u have everyone u need and that’s not me, but i’m here too.”

We reported earlier how Ariana is extremely concerned about Pete’s health. “Ariana has made it clear to Pete that she’s here if he needs her, and that’s all she can do really at this point,” a source close to the pop singer told HollywoodLife EXCLUSIVELY. “Ariana still cares deeply for Pete and she was terrified that he was going to harm himself—she absolutely could not deal with losing him and Mac together.” We’ll keep you posted with all of the latest news about Pete. In the meantime, check out all of Pete’s most recent photos in our gallery above.