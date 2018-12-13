VS Model Kelly Gale Slammed For ‘Fat Shaming’ By Working Out In Front Of Fast Food Joint

VS model Kelly Gale shared videos of herself exercising outside of an In-N-Out where customers could see her and people aren’t happy about it.

Kelly Gale doesn’t eat In-N-Out… she just works out in front of one. The 23-year-old model took to her Instagram story on Dec. 12 to share clips of her engaging in a fitness routine outside of the Monterey, California restaurant. In the first clip, Gale pans around the establishment and says, “We’re at… In-N-Out? …so I guess I’m having my pear!” before taking a bite out of the fruit she brought along.

She then went outside and set up her workout gear at a table near the front door. “Who else works out at in n out?” she asked her followers. The Victoria’s Secret model could be seen doing leg lifts, jumping rope, and other exercises outside where customers could easily spot her. “Not gonna pretend that I eat here guys cause I don’t” she captioned a shot of the building. She finished off the series of videos with one of her friend bringing her carrots, celery, baby tomatoes, and bell peppers. You know, in case it wasn’t already clear that Gale doesn’t eat In-N-Out.

Of course, Gale has every right to eat how she pleases. But the condescending tone of her clips and her insistence to work out where fast food customers can see her came across as fat-shaming to some people online.

Who the hell does @KellyGale_ think she is? How dare you #fatshame others? #kellygale @innoutburger is the best and you can eat whatever you want Ms. Gale but please don’t be so pathetic and unkind to others. #Entitlement is not cute #InNOut — Khadra Moha (@Khadra217) December 13, 2018

“Who the hell does @KellyGale_ think she is? How dare you #fatshame others? #kellygale @innoutburger is the best and you can eat whatever you want Ms. Gale but please don’t be so pathetic and unkind to others. #Entitlement is not cute #InNOut,” @Khadra217 tweeted.

Basically, just be kind to others and don’t shame people for what they choose to put into their bodies whether that’s a celery stick or a burger.