8 Stars Looking Sexy In Babydoll Dresses: Jennifer Lopez, Kim Kardashian & More

Jennifer Lopez, Kim Kardashian and more sexy celebs have flaunted their bodies in cute babydoll dresses over the years and we’re taking a look back at some of our favorites!

Babydoll dresses seem to never go out of style and the proof is in the number of gorgeous celebs that have worn them throughout the years! The sexy fashion choice has helped these ladies show off their legs with a flare unlike any other kind of dress and we have some of the best pics of those moments right here!

Jennifer Lopez recently turned our heads with her own black and white babydoll dress by Valentino when she stepped out to promote her new film Second Act on Dec. 10. She paired the sparkly choice with matching black thigh-high boots and the look was truly epic! Kim Kardashian also once wore a babydoll dress way back in 2006 on a red carpet. Her choice was a light pink color and she matched it with heels. Ariana Grande also wore a bright red sparkly babydoll style dress when she was on stage in 2013 and it was definitely one of the standouts!

Gabrielle Union and Sanaa Lathan showed off their incredible figures in white, blue and purple babydoll dresses at an awards show in 2006 and Rihanna strutted her stuff in a white babydoll dress while walking in New York City. Vanessa Hudgens was a sight for sore eyes in a white lacy babydoll dress on a red carpet in 2010 and Jessica Alba followed suit in a blue patterned choice during an appearance on The Late Show with David Letterman. Sienna Miller capped things off in her white and gold babydoll dress which she paired with black tights and shoes.

We have to admit that we’re loving the look and hope it continues for many years to come!